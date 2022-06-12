Huddersfield Town make breakthrough in their transfer pursuit of 22-year-old

Huddersfield Town are set to seal a deal for Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah, according to a report from The Sun.

It is understood that the Terriers will loan the 22-year-old out for the 2022/23 campaign after completing a deal.

Initially linked with a move for Debrah earlier this month, Huddersfield are now set to finalise an agreement with Halifax.

The Terriers will have to pay a fee in order to secure the services of the defender as Halifax recently opted to trigger an option included in his current contract.

Despite being a member of Millwall’s youth academy, Debrah failed to make a senior appearance for the Championship outfit during his time at the club.

After sealing a switch to Halifax last year, the defender went on to feature on 26 occasions for the club in all competitions in the previous term.

The Shaymen missed out on securing promotion to League Two as they suffered a defeat to Chesterfield in the play-offs.

Providing that Huddersfield are able to get this deal over the line in the coming days, Debrah will become their second signing of the summer.

The Terriers recently completed a move for Will Boyle who put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good long-term investment by Huddersfield as Debrah may end up making considerable strides in terms of his development over the coming seasons.

Yet to play in the Championship, a loan move to a team in a lower division may be exactly what the defender needs at this stage of his career.

Having featured regularly in the National League last season, Debrah could benefit from making a temporary switch to a team in League One or League Two as this will give him the opportunity to gain some experience in the Football League.

By joining a team who has a good track-record in terms of nurturing talent, Debrah will unquestionably improve as a player before returning to Huddersfield next year.