There was some real surprise back in June among Huddersfield Town supporters when it was announced that veteran manager Neil Warnock was staying on for one more season in the dugout at the John Smith's Stadium.

Some 27 years after he had departed the first time around as manager, Warnock returned to the Terriers in February to replace Mark Fotheringham, having previously retired from football the year prior.

The Warnock effect worked a treat as Huddersfield staved off the threat of relegation and secured their status as a Championship club once more, but there was always the belief that come the summer, a new manager would be needed.

Revealing that he only wanted to work 10 weeks in a year in his opening press conference when re-appointed as Huddersfield boss, the expectation was that Warnock would ride off into the sunset again and should a job come up in the final few months of 2023-24, then he may come back to work.

And whilst he always insisted he would be leaving over the summer, the takeover of American businessman Kevin Nagle seemingly made him think again over his future, and he eventually decided to remain in his post.

Rumours however have been swirling since the weekend over Warnock's immediate future, with Huddersfield only signing four new players - one of them a backup goalkeeper - in the transfer window.

Despite winning back-to-back matches in the Championship, Warnock addressed the speculation that he could be quitting the club as soon as this week, stating that there would be a press conference on Monday - with it later coming out from TalkSPORT that the Town hierarchy have lined up a mystery foreign coach to replace the 74-year-old.

And that looks to be the case as it has now been confirmed by the club that Warnock will step down following Wednesday night's Championship fixture with Stoke City.

This has been revealed by chief executive Jake Edwards to be a case of the veteran coach stepping aside for a new appointment to be made, with the hierarchy believing they have now found the right fit for their long-term future to come in and hit the ground running.

What has Neil Warnock said regarding his Huddersfield Town future?

After the press conference was opened by Edwards, Warnock revealed that the plan all along was for him to step away when the time was right and when Nagle had found his long-term successor - albeit it has come sooner than expected.

"We've actually done what we set out to do really," Warnock said, per YorkshireLive (September 18, 1:11pm).

As Jake said, Kevin has a three-year plan to reach the Premiership. When Dean (Hoyle) brought me back he pleaded for days and days and changed my mind and I said I'd come back and help while I was wanted.

"Once they told me they wanted to bring someone in...yes, I thought it would be about Christmas time, but once they told me that I think they had to move on quickly.

"If you're not wanted you want to go straight away. I don't mean that how it maybe sounds - we always said we'd be straight with each other and that's what we've done, and Ronnie and I wish them all the best.

"I've told the lads there's no reason not to push towards the play-offs now."

"The fans have been so incredible, I can't tell you, so receptive, even after we lost 4-0 twice on the trot. I have a history at the club now and Sharon always thought the world of Huddersfield. That won't change.

"Dean decided it was ready to change [ownership], Kevin has come in, and good luck to them.

"I'm disappointed and I'll miss my players. Individuals, the way I give them stick and laugh at them, that's what keeps you young. I have such a great group of players and I'll miss them loads."

Have Huddersfield Town made the right decision regarding Neil Warnock?

Until it is public knowledge as to who is the replacement for Warnock, then there's no way of knowing if Huddersfield are making the right call here.

However, it is somewhat of a surprise to see the veteran depart so early into the season, even though it does appear that it was the plan all along for him to step aside for his long-term successor.

That individual may have come available a lot earlier than anticipated, and it could unsettle the dressing room by making a change so early, but Warnock will surely be missed by the whole club and if it starts to go wrong on the pitch, then questions will have to be asked.