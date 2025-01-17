Huddersfield Town's January transfer window has been a huge success so far, and the addition of two excellent centre-forwards has put them in a strong position ahead of the battle for promotion.

Dion Charles and Joe Taylor have both joined the Terriers from Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town respectively over the course of the last week, and Michael Duff has finally got the forward line that he has desired all season.

However, defensively, he may have new problems with Michal Helik Oxford United-bound, after winning the Yorkshire side's player of the season award in successive years since joining from Barnsley in the summer of 2022.

But, Huddersfield could turn to one of Helik's former Tykes teammates to find a replacement, with his current team, Luton, offering him very little opportunity on the pitch.

Huddersfield should try to bring Mads Andersen in

Mads Andersen has found it incredibly difficult to be given minutes since joining the Hatters from Barnsley ahead of their first ever Premier League season, and he will be extremely keen to play consistent football once again.

The 27-year-old has played just three times in the Championship in this campaign, and the best years of his career are being wasted by being sat either on the bench, or out of the squad completely.

It's become increasingly more and more difficult for Andersen to make an impact at Kenilworth Road, and a departure this January could be the only way for him to play week-in-week-out once again.

Huddersfield will be in need of a new centre-back, and an experienced one at that, and the Dane could be the perfect signing to help them on their way back to the Championship following relegation last season.

A loan until the end of the campaign would be beneficial for all parties, allowing the defender the game time he wants, the Terriers the replacement that they need and Luton will have space in their squad to improve further.

Matt Bloomfield's plans for the Bedfordshire side will be different to those of Rob Edwards, but it does seem unlikely that Andersen will be given the chance to shine given the options that he has at his disposal.

Michal Helik will be a huge loss for Huddersfield

While a replacement will help soften some of the blow of Helik leaving, there is no doubt that his loss will be felt incredibly hard.

He has been a true leader over the course of the last few seasons, and he has been instrumental in helping the Terriers to fourth place in League One in 2024/25, with the chance to make ground on those around them in the coming days and weeks.

The Polish defender has captained Huddersfield on multiple occasions this season, and while he has struggled with injury, he has still made 17 appearances for the club in the third tier, scoring twice from defence.

Michal Helik Huddersfield Town stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Apperances (starts) 17 (15) Minutes played 1343 Goals (assists) 2 (0) xG 2.57 Shots (on target) 14 (4) Pass accuracy 81.6% Tackle success 56% Duel success 68.8% Aerial duel success 71.4% Interceptions 18 *Stats correct as of 17/01/2025

His goalscoring record as a centre-back is superb, and he found the back of the net nine times in 2023/24, and this part of his game will be missed.

However, the future still looks bright for Huddersfield, and they must find a way to move on quickly, and Andersen could help ease the blow of losing Helik to Oxford.