Huddersfield Town held talks with Billy Sharp before he decided to make the switch to LA Galaxy, according to Darren Witcoop.

The experienced forward had been a free agent following his release from Sheffield United, with the Blades failing to come to an agreement with their former captain following their promotion to the Premier League.

However, he had been a real asset at Bramall Lane in recent years and had done more than enough to earn himself another Championship move this summer, even if he didn't get himself on the scoresheet that regularly last term.

The Terriers were one side that held talks with him. Although Neil Warnock's side do have some forward options, some including Kyle Hudlin are inexperienced and they have lost the likes of Florian Kamberi and Martyn Waghorn.

Tyreece Simpson has also sealed a loan move to Northampton Town, so the striker department will definitely be one for Warnock to address before the summer window closes.

Who else was interested in Billy Sharp?

Derby County also held talks with Sharp, with the Rams in need of someone who can come in and fill the void that David McGoldrick has created with his departure.

Although Waghorn, James Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Conor Washington can all operate up top, having another natural forward option (something Mendez-Laing isn't) could be useful for Paul Warne's side.

Warne will be desperate to get his side back to the second tier at the second time of asking and may have been keen to recruit Sharp who has promotion-winning experience under his belt.

Rotherham United engaged in talks with the forward as well - and the opportunity to remain both in the second tier and in South Yorkshire may have been appealing for Sharp and his family.

With Washington joining Derby from Rotherham, the Millers will probably be on the prowl for a forward and this is why their interest in the ex-Blades comes as no real shock.

Unfortunately for the three interested teams, the 37-year-old is flying out to the United States tonight to complete a move to LA Galaxy.

Will Huddersfield Town regret missing out on Billy Sharp?

They are definitely in need of another option in the forward department and this is why it's a shame they have missed out on Sharp.

The striker could have had a brilliant impact on the dressing room too and would have been a worthwhile signing because of that, even if he had only been a short-term addition.

Considering his age, he may have only played for one year and that's one reason why the Terriers may not be that gutted about missing out on Sharp.

But they need to start getting active in the transfer market sooner rather than later because you feel more fresh blood will be needed if they want to enjoy a successful season.

They may have been good during the latter stages of last season but fresh faces could help to add competition and with that, maintain standards.

Warnock worked his magic last term - but more will be needed if they want to enjoy longer-lasting success.

Will Sharp regret not making the move to Huddersfield? Probably not. A move to Los Angeles is a great opportunity for him during the latter stages of his playing career.