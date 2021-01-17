Huddersfield Town looking to off-load midfielder with Premier League duo circling

Huddersfield Town will look to sell Lewis O’Brien during the current transfer window, with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Burnley interested in the midfielder, a report from a print edition of The Sun (17/01, p59) has claimed.

O’Brien has made a total of 59 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers, scoring three goals and providing six assists during that time, and it now seems as though interest in the 22-year-old is growing.

According to this latest report, both Newcastle and Burnley are keen to strike a deal for O’Brien, although it seems that may not be all that simple to do.

It is thought that Huddersfield are using a outside agency to find a buyer for O’Brien, meaning either club will have to go through that third party if they are to complete this transfer.

The report does state that it is surprising that Huddersfield have brought in an agency to help facilitate a deal, and it remains to be seen what impact that might have on the transfer, and the Championship club as a whole.

There are currently 18 months remaining on O’Brien’s contract with Huddersfield, securing his future at The John Smith’s Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

The nature of this deal does seem to feel like it could be a cause for concern for those associated with Huddersfield.

O’Brien is an influential player for the Terriers, and it will be a blow to lose him, although the midfielder himself may well relish the opportunity of a move to the Premier League.

These claims about involving an outside agency also have to raise questions, since you have to wonder why those at the club cannot negotiate a deal here, as they usually would do.

It seems therefore, as though this could be something to keep an eye on over the course of the rest of the transfer window.