Huddersfield Town are interested in signing keeper Chris Maxwell on a free transfer after he left Blackpool this summer.

Who is Chris Maxwell?

The 32-year-old stopper should be well-known to Football League fans, as he has played up and down the divisions over the years, featuring for Fleetwood, Preston and most recently Blackpool among others.

However, with his deal expiring this summer, there were always doubts about Maxwell’s future at Bloomfield Road, and it was decided he would move on following their relegation to League One.

So, the stopper is on the lookout for a new club, and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed that Neil Warnock is looking to bring Maxwell to Yorkshire.

Huddersfield keen on Chris Maxwell

FLW has exclusively revealed that Peterborough are keen on signing Nicholas Bilokapic, so bringing in another keeper is sure to be on the radar for the Terriers.

Whilst Lee Nicholls is the number one, and sure to stay in that role moving forward under Warnock, the experienced boss will want competition in such an important department, so Maxwell could be a shrewd addition.

Huddersfield are likely to be working on a budget this summer, so bringing in Maxwell on a free would be a smart bit of business.

What qualities would Chris Maxwell bring to Huddersfield?

As mentioned, the fact he is a free transfer is a major positive, and the update confirms the keeper has been keeping himself fit in the past few weeks without a club, so he will be ready to make an instant impact.

Crucially though, Warnock would be getting a player with plenty of experience at this level. Maxwell made 28 appearances for Blackpool last season in the Championship, and he is closing in on 500 outings in his career, so he has that know-how.

Furthermore, Maxwell was the captain for the Seasiders, which proves he has leadership qualities, so Warnock will recognise how adding someone like that to the dressing room will help the group.

Huddersfield summer transfer plans

It’s been a busy period for Huddersfield since their miraculous escape under Warnock last season. Obviously, the big news is the change in ownership, and convincing the former Cardiff chief to stay on, whilst they’ve also done some good business in keeping some key players.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that more needs to be added to the group, and Warnock will be aware of that. He knows what’s required to be successful at this level, and he will be working on his contacts in the game to get the players he needs in.

Maxwell would seem to be a sensible, low-risk signing, and more like that would go down very well ahead of the new season. So, it’s a case of the fans showing a bit more patience, and trusting the recruitment team to get things done, and there will certainly be faith that Warnock can have the team punching above their weight next season.

The Terriers begin their Championship campaign with a game at Plymouth Argyle on August 5.