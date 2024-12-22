Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 exploits created one of the most bizarre stories in Championship history, as the Terriers won promotion to the Premier League, despite ending the season with a negative goal difference.

The West Yorkshire side, then under the stewardship of David Wagner, had done incredibly well to land a play-off spot in the first place, as they had finished just 19th in the second tier following the previous season.

But following a fairly uneventful 0-0 draw with Reading, the Terriers clinched promotion to the Premier League, via a 4-3 penalty shootout triumph.

Having guided his side to the top-flight in such unlikely circumstances, Wagner knew he had plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

As such, the Terriers signed striker Laurent Depoitre, for a then modest club record transfer fee of £3.5m from Liga Portugal giants FC Porto.

Depoitre's Huddersfield transfer did not go to plan

It would be fair to say that the forward's numbers during his Porto days were not particularly promising, as he had scored just one goal in 12 outings across all competitions.

Perhaps, then, the West Yorkshire outfit were more inspired by the fact that he had previously notched 14 goals in 35 Belgian First Division A appearances for Gent during the 2015/16 season, while he had also established a reputation as a dangerous player in the final third during his time with fellow Belgian side Oostende.

But throughout his first season with the Terriers, he was rather underwhelming, as he scored just six goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

Despite Depoitre's relatively quiet season in front of goal though, Wagner's side, incredibly, staved off the threat of relegation, and finished 16th at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Terriers faithful were therefore likely unbothered by their misfiring striker, as they celebrated the fact that their club stayed in the Premier League in extremely unlikely circumstances.

However, during the following 2018/19 campaign, Depoitre's attacking woes did become a major issue, as he failed to score a single league goal, and was majorly at fault for the fact that Wagner's men finished bottom of the table, missing out on survival by the miserable margin of 20 points.

In total, Depoitre scored just six goals in 60 Terriers outings, as he failed to produce anything near the sort of quality he had shown during his time in the Belgian top-flight with Oostende and Gent.

Laurent Depoitre stats Appearances 60 Goals 6 Assists 2

Depoitre's 2019/20 exploits must have frustrated Huddersfield even more

Any frustration the Terriers supporters would have held towards Depoitre following their side's relegation would have been exacerbated by the time he produced a very respectable return of 15 goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, following his return to Gent for the 2019/20 campaign.

Somewhat remarkably, seven of those goals, as well as an assist, arrived during 12 Europa League competitions, as the target man's side reached the knockout stages.

Seeing their former player perform so well, while the Terriers were languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship, would have been a real kick in the teeth for the Huddersfield faithful, who would rather forget his arrival at the club.