Highlights Huddersfield pursue a loan deal for Wolves' Hodge to gain more playing time.

Sorba Thomas may leave Huddersfield, with West Brom and Nantes showing interest.

EFL pundit, Carlton Palmer, believes Sorba Thomas could make an immediate return to the Championship.

Huddersfield Town have been particularly busy already as they prepare for their upcoming campaign, with Michael Duff readying them for a return to League One.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the second tier in 2022/23 due to the heroics of Neil Warnock after he completed another great escape from the drop in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

But they were unable to repeat that feat under André Breitenreiter, despite the German taking charge with the club sitting 20th and outside the relegation places back in February. Given they are heading for their first season in the third tier since 2012, there are bound to be plenty of changes at the club, with key players likely to be sold and several players also out of contract.

However, after installing Duff as boss earlier in the summer, the West Yorkshire outfit have started the window off well after bringing in plenty of EFL experience to help their promotion efforts over the course of the season, and they will hope to return to the Championship immediately.

Mickel Miller has joined the club from Plymouth Argyle following the expiration of his deal in Devon, while Lasse Sorenson joins the club from third tier rivals Lincoln City. Herbie Kane has added some further experience by linking up with his old boss after making the move from Barnsley, while Antony Evans became the latest recruit after joining from Bristol Rovers.

As the clock ticks closer to their season opener against Peterborough United, in the meantime, we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Huddersfield target Wolves' Joe Hodge

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge in the summer transfer window following his spell on loan at QPR in 2023-24, according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Terriers are in talks over another temporary deal for the 21-year-old.

It appears as though Wolves are willing to part ways with him once again this summer, and that he could be set for another return to the EFL for the upcoming campaign in order to receive more game-time and further his development.

As per this latest update, Huddersfield are now keen to secure a temporary deal for the 21-year-old for the coming campaign, and are in discussions over a move. Despite Wolves lacking depth in midfield themselves, it is suggested that they are willing to let the Republic of Ireland youth international head out on loan this season to help him achieve his potential.

Joe Hodge's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City U-23 2 0 1 Manchester City 0 0 0 Derry City (loan) 0 0 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21 28 5 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 0 0 QPR (loan) 8 1 0 Republic of Ireland U-21 8 1 1

The latest regarding Sorba Thomas' Huddersfield future

According to Alan Nixon, West Brom have made advances in their pursuit to pinch Sorba Thomas from the Terriers. Nixon's report claims that Nantes remain in dialogue with Huddersfield over the £1 million price tag set by the club and are unable to enter negotiations with the player until a deal has been ironed out first.

If the Baggies do intend on securing a deal for the Terriers star, they may have to move quickly, as Nixon reveals in his report that French side Nantes have tabled an offer to the League One side, and are hopeful of striking a deal for him soon.

He states that West Brom manager Carlos Corberan is keen on Thomas after working with the wide player during the 2021/22 season, and would be interested in bringing the Welsh international to The Hawthorns this summer, but that the Baggies have been put off by his seven-figure price-tag at the moment.

Carlton Palmer's Sorba Thomas verdict

EFL Pundit Carlton Palmer has tipped Sorba Thomas for an immediate Championship return this summer following Huddersfield Town's relegation to League One at the end of last season – touting QPR and Hull City as potential suitors.

Palmer believes that two clubs could well enter the race for Thomas, with QPR losing Chris Willock to Championship rivals Cardiff City, while Hull are set to lose star winger Jaden Philogene. The pundit has also issued his verdict on Huddersfield's reported asking price, which he believes is fairly low for a player of Thomas' ability.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Reports are coming out around Huddersfield's talisman, Sorba Thomas, that he could be available for a cut-price £750k - £1 million as Huddersfield try to adjust to life in League One.

"I think that is a way too low valuation. Although Huddersfield have to cut their working costs, he's under contract for two more seasons and his contract doesn't expire until the end of 2025/26.

"I think a lot of Championship clubs will be looking at him, especially if it's mooted that he's available for £750k - £1million. Sorba has been a consistent performer for Huddersfield, his set pieces cause defences problems and there are a lot of attributes with a lot of clubs in the Championship looking at him.

"I believe that if he's available at £1 million, even if he's available at £2 million he'd be a very good buy. But obviously, the new manager coming in I think will look at him, you've got to look at not long ago he went to the World Cup with Wales, he's an international football player.

"In the league that they're in, I think if they can't get top dollar for him then they would surely keep him in the building and use him to get promotion back to the Championship next season.

"I think the likes of QPR, who might be in the hunt for a midfield wide man, could be one of the clubs interested but again, have QPR got the funds to do that? Maybe the likes of Hull, who are now going to lose their wide player (Philogene) might be looking at him.

"There'll be several suitors for the player, I'm sure of that."