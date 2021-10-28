Huddersfield Town latest news: Club drop Pipa update, West Ham loanee grabs a goal, Colwill for England?

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a positive start to the Championship season despite the disappointment of defeat to AFC Bournemouth last time out.

Carlos Corberan has silenced his critics and got Huddersfield sitting in the top-half of the Championship table. That is, without a doubt, a position most fans would have taken before a ball was kicked.

This weekend there’s the opportunity to get back to winning ways, as Millwall visit West Yorkshire.

Ahead of a big game and return to the John Smith’s Stadium, we run you through a couple of Huddersfield Town headlines here:

Pipa watch

Pipa is yet to feature for Huddersfield this season after a niggling groin injury left him needing surgery.

There’s no pressure to get Pipa back and Huddersfield will give him time to get his recovery process right ahead of a return later in 2021.

However, the club have dropped an update over on Twitter, sharing an image of Pipa back out on the training pitch with his teammates.

A great sight for the Huddersfield supporters.

Mipo amongst the goals

It’s been a tough start to life as a Huddersfield player for Mipo Odubeko. He arrived on loan from West Ham United in the summer, offering Town a vibrant, exciting forward to mix with what’s on the books already.

However, it’s not worked out so far with Mipo’s minutes totalling little over an hour.

He was in action for Huddersfield’s B-Team yesterday, scoring against a young Walsall side in an impressive 7-0 win.

Corberan’s Colwill admission

Colwill is thriving on loan at Huddersfield from Chelsea, making a seamless transition into first-team football at the first time of asking.

Watching the centre-back perform, it’s remarkable to think he’s only 18-years-old and had never played senior football until this season.

Corberan is seeing plenty to be positive about, singing his praises in the Yorkshire Post recently.

There, he made a claim about Colwill’s international pedigree.

He said: “I think he’s going to be one of the most important centre-backs for this country in the future.

“I am seeing a player with a lot of potential and a lot of personality.

“Football is like life, everything can change so I cannot talk about the future, I can only talk about the past. I always think he’s developed many of the skills to play a high level of football since he started training with us.”

