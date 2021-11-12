Huddersfield Town latest news: Chelsea loanee’s big moment, West Brom preparations, Toffolo and Co doing their bit

Huddersfield Town entered the international break licking their wounds following dropped points against Peterborough United and Cardiff City.

Nonetheless, Carlos Corberan can be happy with the first third of the season.

Town are sitting eighth in the table and just a single point outside the play-off place; a position that every fan would’ve taken at this stage back in pre-season.

International fixtures take centre stage this week, but there’s still plenty of news bubbling away at the John Smith’s Stadium:

Captain Colwill

Colwill has been exceptional for Huddersfield this season after joining on loan from Chelsea back in the summer. The 18-year-old had no senior experience before heading to West Yorkshire, but has adapted to the Championship brilliantly.

This week, he’s away with the England U19s, who he captained in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over Andorra.

The centre-back managed 79 minutes in a convincing win for the Young Lions, taking great pride in carrying the armband.

Preparing for West Brom

Back at Canalside, Huddersfield’s non-internationals are preparing for the Championship’s return next weekend.

For Huddersfield, there’s a tough game on the horizon, as Valerien Ismael’s West Brom visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

The club have provided updates on Twitter from the training ground:

‘Movember’ update

Danny Ward, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien, Duane Holmes, Tom Lees and a number of Huddersfield members of staff are taking part in Movember; an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

There’s been updates from Toffolo on Twitter, almost halfway through the month:

REMINDER: You can donate following the link included in Toffolo’s tweet.