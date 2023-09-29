Highlights Darren Moore's tactical decisions and ability to rally his players turned the tide of the match, as Huddersfield improved significantly in the second half.

Moore's friendly and approachable personality was evident in his interactions with both his own players and the opposition, showing his likable nature.

Michal Helik, who scored the crucial goal, believes that under Moore's leadership, Huddersfield has a promising future ahead, as the manager emphasized expressing themselves and showing determination on the pitch.

There have been a lot of changes made at Huddersfield over the last couple of weeks.

The most obvious being the sudden, but heavily rumoured, departure of manager Neil Warnock, and his replacement, former Sheffield Wednesday boss being appointed. This all happened in less than a week.

But the positive state that Warnock left the club in has not gone with him. A late goal from Michal Helik rescued a point for the Moore in his first game in charge.

Even though it's only been a matter of days since the new boss joined, Moore has made a good impression. He's started to leave his mark on th pitch as well as off of it.

Darren Moore's tactics

The new boss was renowned for being able to make decisions during games that would turn the fate of said matches. This can most notably be seen in his Wednesday side's comeback performance against Peterborough in the second leg of the League One playoff semi-finals, last year.

He has a knack for being able to get his players to pull something out of nothing, and he did it again on Monday night.

Coventry City (Huddersfield's opponent) were utterly dominant through the first 45 minutes of the match. They had long periods of sustained pressure where they should have scored more than one, but Yasin Ayari's goal was all they could muster.

Town got through to half-time having not taken too much damage, and they were in the game. After the interval they started to grow into the game, and they were much better in the second half. All three of his changes gave his new side an improved grip on the game, as opposed to the beating of the first half.

The club has a history of managers who were able to take points when they maybe shouldn't have; Warnock and Carlos Corberan are the two that come to mind. It can take time for managers to develop this ability, but it'll comfort Terriers fans that Moore has brought this skill with him.

Darren Moore's loveable personality

The 49-year-old eventually made his way through to his post-match press conferences, after undertaking the novelties of a first game in charge and speaking to the Sky Sports media crew.

But this potentially perceived tardiness doesn't come from a place of arrogance, rather often kindness.

Yorkshire Live's Football Writer Steven Chicken said "We have also been told by more than one colleague in the media that there are also days when Moore is simply so nice and well-liked that he will stop and have a chat to anyone and everyone as he makes his way towards the inner sanctum."

Now there is video evidence of this with Huddersfield's regular post-game 'Access All Areas' video displaying his good nature, high-fiving and giving words of encouragement to all of his own players, as well as speaking kindly to all the opposition. He asked Coventry defender "Are you the last one?” Only then did he attend to his various media duties.

Michal Helik's positive prediction

The Polish defender, who scored the goal that earned his side a point on Monday night, admitted that Warnock leaving was a bit of a shock to him and the other players, but he thinks there's "a good time ahead," with Moore.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the central defender said that his late strike was a reflection of the new boss' words at the break. "(He said) just to express ourselves a bit more, to be more calm in possession, and to show the desire we were showing not to stop our legs: just keep pushing, keep moving and show our abilities on the pitch.”