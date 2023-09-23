Highlights Huddersfield Town appoint Darren Moore as their new manager, replacing Neil Warnock after just seven games into the season.

Moore impresses fans in his first press conference, emphasizing his focus on building long-term relationships with the players and their development as individuals.

Despite the risk involved, sporting director Mark Cartwright explains the club's decision to choose Moore, citing his proven track record of high performance and his ability to implement an attacking style of play.

Huddersfield Town have had a hectic few days, with Darren Moore confirmed as Neil Warnock’s successor.

Huddersfield prepare for new era under Darren Moore

In a surprising twist, it was revealed last week that Warnock would be leaving the club after his second spell in charge.

The 74-year-old took over the Terriers earlier this year, when relegation to League One seemed inevitable. However, he miraculously kept the side up, prompting owner Kevin Nagle to convince Warnock to carry on.

Yet, just seven games into the campaign, the Huddersfield hierarchy has made the change, as they seek a long-term appointment to lead what they hope will be an exciting new era.

Darren Moore holds first press conference

The Huddersfield fans have already had the chance to listen to Moore, and they will have been impressed with his first press conference, as he talked up the club and the players, with the ex-West Brom chief clearly hoping to build for the long-term at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I'll meet the group of players as a whole tomorrow and over the coming weeks I want individual time with all of them. If I want to get to understand them as men, we want to understand their personalities. With me the man comes first before the player - that's always been my metaphor with the players. They're talented men and their talent is football.

“For me, you're far better off coming in expecting to see a confident group of players with the right mindset and mentality who want to work and have a spring in their step from recent results. I'm sure I'll see those aspects with the players tomorrow.”

Moore has also embraced the pressure that has come with Nagle reportedly targeting a return to the Premier League within three years.

Mark Cartwright explains Moore appointment

With Warnock having picked up seven points from his last three games, which included successive wins before it was announced he was leaving, it’s fair to say this is a big risk.

However, sporting director Cartwright explained why the club has decided to go for Moore, which included a belief in the style of play he will look to implement.

“We were very clear in the skill sets that we wanted from our new manager, and Darren hit the key points. We wanted a manager who has a proven track record of high performance, and Darren’s record in sometimes challenging circumstances has been fantastic. That stems back to his first job at West Bromwich Albion, through his time at Doncaster Rovers and in getting promotion with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

“We also wanted someone whose playing style fits the squad we have now, and the one we will develop together in the future. Darren doesn’t just play an attacking brand of football; he has a track record of making teams even more attack-minded the longer he works with them.”

Attention turns to Coventry

One pleasing aspect for Moore is that his first game isn’t until Monday night, when they make the trip to take on Coventry City.

That has allowed him a day or two to work with the players on the training pitch, and whilst he won’t be able to get all his ideas across, it’s better than being thrown straight in for a game.

The game kicks-off at 20:00 on Monday night.