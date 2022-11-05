Huddersfield Town key figure makes frank transfer admission amid ownership uncertainty

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has admitted there won’t be a huge amount of money to spend during the January transfer window because of Dean Hoyle’s decision to sell the club, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers managed to fork out on fees for five players during the summer transfer window with the club cashing in on former key duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, both of whom made the switch to Nottingham Forest.

However, some of the transfer fees spent were probably nominal when compared to the reported £10m they were able to raise following O’Brien and Toffolo’s departures from the John Smith’s Stadium.

This could potentially provide them funds to spend in January, something that may be needed with the West Yorkshire outfit sitting bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety prior to today’s clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Performing poorly at times and scoring at a rate of just one goal per league game before the clash at Ewood Park, additions across the pitch may be needed to keep them afloat in the division.

However, Fotheringham has warned his side will only have a limited amount of funds to play with when winter arrives.

He said: “We know that the club is in a transitional period and [Dean Hoyle] has decided to sell the club so we know that there’s not a big treasure chest there available, but I’m sure there will be room for manoeuvre.

“We’ve got very experienced guys here in Dave Baldwin and Leigh Bromby and his staff, and they’ll definitely, I’m sure, look to see if they can do some things in the transfer window.”

The Verdict:

Looking at Huddersfield’s squad, there are definitely areas where they should be looking to improve during the January window.

Their goalkeeping department may benefit from a more experienced option to push Lee Nicholls for his starting spot, with a new stopper potentially helping the Englishman to maximise his performance levels.

You also feel another central defender may be on the agenda with Yuta Nakayama now out of action, as well as another left-back with the Terriers arguably failing to adequately replace Toffolo.

What happens in terms of Jon Russell’s future may dictate whether they take a closer look at the central midfield position – because it seems as though he’s not putting pen to paper on a new deal just yet.

And with Huddersfield without goalscoring contributions from O’Brien, Toffolo and Danel Sinani, another attacking player or two should be under consideration going into the winter.

They may not have the funds needed to fully address existing gaps though.