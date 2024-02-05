Following the sacking of Darren Moore this week, Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle must be wondering if the decision to sack Neil Warnock was the right one.

The former Cardiff City and QPR manager steered the club away from relegation last season, winning six of the last ten games of the season to secure another year in the Championship, which was one of Warnock's greatest achievements of his storied career.

Considering he has won promotion to the Premier League a record four times, that is not something he says lightly.

The 75-year-old shocked the world by escaping the drop, before signing a one-year extension to carry the club into the next season despite insisting that he wouldn't be staying any longer than the end of the previous campaign.

However, he barely lasted any time at all before being replaced during a disastrous season so far for Huddersfield.

Warnock was sacked in September after last season's great escape

The club announced Warnock would be exiting his position as manager after the match against Stoke City in September, despite some decent results at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 75-year-old managed just seven matches for the Terriers this season before being let go.

He left the club in 16th place in the table after a 2-2 draw, with two wins, two draws and three losses after a tough run of fixtures to open their Championship campaign.

Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town Manager Stats 2023 - As Per Transfermarkt Games Wins Draws Losses Points 23 9 6 8 33

The club intended to replace Warnock with a younger manager who could commit to a long tenure at the helm of the club, aiming to return to the Premier League following their relegation in 2019.

This did not quite go to plan, as Darren Moore's time as his replacement lasted just four months, and 23 matches.

Nagle must have Warnock on his mind after Moore sacking

While he has denied bringing Warnock back to Huddersfield just months after firing him, Nagle clearly has the former manager on his mind following Moore's Huddersfield exit.

It could be argued that it was short-sighted sacking Warnock so early in the Championship campaign, after giving him the entire summer transfer window to bring in players to fit his own style of play.

The 75-year-old has a very specific play style, focusing on being defensively strong, before hitting teams on the break with long balls forward on the attack.

This has worked out well at previous Championship clubs, most notably when he took Cardiff to the Premier League in 2018, less than two years after taking over a side 23rd in the league.

The Terriers signed four new players in the summer under Warnock - Chris Maxwell, Thomas Edwards, Delano Burgzorg and Ben Wiles.

Only Burgzorg found himself a regular starter under former boss Moore, and it seems like a lack of thought went into bringing the players in when they had little intention of sticking with the manager.

When letting Warnock go from his post, the club claimed that they were looking for a "longer-term managerial appointment".

Obviously, that did not pan out, with Moore lasting just 23 games in charge at the John Smith's Stadium.

While the club may have intended to let Moore be their long-term manager, they barely gave him enough time to get his feet under the table, nor have an entire transfer window to bring in his own players to play a more progressive style of football.

The board therefore may be looking back at sacking Warnock as a mistake.

With the club balancing precariously above the relegation zone, they may be regretting sacking a man known for his great escapes, and getting the best out of the lower level teams in the division.

Warnock was not a long-term plan for Huddersfield, but clearly neither was Moore if they were happy to cut him loose so soon after arriving.

In hindsight, the club would have been better off keeping Warnock for the season, before setting up behind-the-scenes for a new manager to take over, and bringing in the type of players he wanted in the build up to his appointment - that however never happened.