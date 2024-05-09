Highlights Nagle expresses desire for Breitenreiter to stay as manager, awaiting a decision from the German regarding his future.

Huddersfield's difficult first season under Nagle ends in relegation, with six points away from safety on the final day.

Proactivity needed from Huddersfield this summer to prepare for League One, with decisions on the manager and building a new team.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has provided an update on the future of Andre Breitenreiter in a passionate plea.

The German was appointed as the Terriers’ latest manager in February and oversaw the final 13 games of the Championship season.

However, he was unable to steer the Yorkshire outfit clear of relegation to League One, with the team finishing 23rd in the table.

Huddersfield will now be planning for life in the third tier, where they will compete for the first time since 2012.

Breitenreiter initially signed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined the club in February, but it remains to be seen whether he will lead the start of their League One campaign.

Andre Breitenreiter's Huddersfield Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 13 2 5 9 15.38

Nagle has confirmed that he has yet to hear from Breitenreiter on whether he would like to remain manager of the club.

However, the US investor has revealed he would like to keep the 50-year-old, and that this would be his number one priority ahead of the summer.

"I would love to have heard from Andre [regarding his future] but unfortunately he is with his family,” said Nagle, via his personal Twitter account.

“He's trying to figure out his decision.

“I'm hoping I hear tomorrow [Thursday] one way or another.

“We've got things we have to do.

"I'd love for Andre to be part of the build of what I think will be something special.

“Time is of the essence.

"Andre is our number one guy.

“I want him [to continue].

“I think if you look around a large amount of our supporters base, they want him.

“We also have other opportunities out there and they exist.

“We do have contingency plans, although Andre is our number one person."

Huddersfield’s difficult first season under Kevin Nagle

Huddersfield endured a difficult campaign and had their relegation confirmed on the final day with a 2-0 loss away to Ipswich Town.

The gap to safety ended up being six points, with all of their relegation rivals winning their respective last fixtures.

A failure to win any of their final five games proved costly in the run-in, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and QPR putting in their best form of the campaign right at the end.

The Terriers will now be aiming to fight for promotion straight back to the Championship next year.

This was not an ideal first season in charge for Nagle, having completed his takeover of the club last summer.

He oversaw a season that had three managers in the dugout, with Neil Warnock and Darren Moore both having a stint in charge prior to Breitenreiter's arrival.

Proactivity needed from Huddersfield this summer

Nagle needs to get on top of the club’s summer plans early so that they can hit the ground running in League One.

While there is no immediate rush, a decision needs to be made on the manager within the next week or two so that they’ll know if they need to get to work on finding a replacement for Breitenreiter.

Nagle is obviously keen to keep working with the German, so it would be a blow to his plans if he decided to leave his position.

A proactive summer is needed from the club this year, as they need to get to work on building a team capable of fighting for promotion from League One.