Huddersfield Town are keeping an eye on Bolton Wanderers figure Chris Markham and have placed him on their shortlist in their search for a new director of football, according to Alan Nixon.

Markham was appointed Bolton's Technical Performance Director back in Director back in February 2021 - and has overseen major success since his arrival at Ian Evatt's side.

They were promoted from League Two at the end of that campaign and have been on an upward trajectory ever since then, with the Greater Manchester outfit winning the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley earlier this month.

Securing a magnificent 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle at the national stadium, Evatt's men will be keen to back that up with promotion from League One.

The Bolton man previously served as the Terriers' Head of Performance Analysis between October 2009 and January 2017 - and will have been gutted to have missed out on promotion to the Premier League with his departure seemingly coming just a number of months before their play-off final victory against Reading.

With the West Yorkshire side's takeover on the horizon though, he is a target that the Championship club may pursue once this change of ownership takes place.

A return to the John Smith's Stadium could potentially appeal to him, though he may be happy with where he currently is considering the Trotters' rise since his time in Greater Manchester.

However, Nixon believes Mark Cartwright also remains under consideration as a candidate for the director of football role, which is currently filled by Leigh Bromby.

Would this be a good move from Huddersfield?

Bromby has been the subject of criticism from many Huddersfield supporters and you can understand why.

He can probably count himself as the luckiest man in the EFL if Neil Warnock manages to guide the club to safety - because the appointments of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham failed to work out for the best.

He was also unable to sufficiently replace the likes of Levi Collwill, Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo during the summer, something that has proved to be costly with the club spending a lot of time down at the bottom end of the division this term.

And with Bromby overseeing a very poor season in West Yorkshire, he should be the subject of real scrutiny and replacements should be looked at.

It's good that prospective owner Kevin Nagle has more than one candidate on his radar. If he can add others to his shortlist and then conduct interviews, he can then choose the best person for the job.

Only considering one candidate wouldn't be a good idea, so it's a promising sign that at least a couple of names seem to be in the frame for a very important role.