With Neil Warnock remaining in charge at Huddersfield Town, it's going to be fascinating to see what next season holds for the Terriers.

After guiding them to survival last season, can the Terriers kick on under their veteran boss? Or, will it be another tough season at the John Smith's Stadium?

The club are yet to confirm any new additions so far this summer, but if Warnock gets his way, they could soon have their first signing through the door.

What is the latest Huddersfield Town transfer news?

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who has shared an update on Huddersfield Town's summer transfer business.

As per Nixon, Neil Warnock and the Terriers are keen to tie up a deal for Wigan Athletic's Callum Lang - and quickly.

This is potentially a complicated deal, though.

With Wigan Athletic's off-field problems and late payments to players, the PFA have advised, according to Nixon, that Wigan's players can walk out of their deals this summer.

However, it is reported that the two sides could come to some sort of fee agreement over Lang.

How long is left on Callum Lang's contract?

Although the above would technically allow him to walk away, Lang is not supposed to be out of contract at the club this summer.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is actually tied down to the Latics contractually for another two years.

Who is Callum Lang?

Of course, having come through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic, it is perhaps understandable he does not want to break his contract with the club.

Although he has had multiple loan spells during his career, interestingly, Lang has always been on the books permanently at Wigan.

In 2017/18 and 2018/19 he had strong loan spells in League Two with Morecambe and Oldham respectively, whereas two further loans at Shrewsbury and Motherwell came before being given a real go in the Wigan side.

Lang played a huge role in Wigan's promotion winning campaign back to the Championship in 2021/22, too.

In 42 league matches that season, the 24-year-old netted an impressive 15 league goals, as well as registering ten league assists.

Three further goals also came in the FA Cup that year.

Would Callum Lang be a good signing for Huddersfield?

It would certainly be an intriguing signing for Huddersfield.

The lower the fee, the better, of course, and Lang certainly has the potential to be an attacking force, as highlighted in League One in 2021/22.

His direct goal contributions in the Championship, though, were far fewer, so that is something Huddersfield ought to be aware of.

Perhaps, with that experience now under his belt, Lang will be a better player for it next season.