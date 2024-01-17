Highlights Huddersfield Town are in danger of relegation as they are only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Saturday's 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle means that Huddersfield Town are now just four points clear of the relegation zone, and looking nervously over their shoulder despite the fact that all the Championship's current bottom three lost on the weekend.

The Terriers have now won just one of their last five league outings, with their last victory coming on Boxing Day as they defeated Blackburn Rovers 3-0 courtesy of goals from Jaheim Headley, Sorba Thomas and Delano Burgzorg.

Unfortunately for the Terriers' faithful, the West Yorkshire outfit are no strangers to a relegation battle, and last campaign they required the expertise of Championship legend Neil Warnock to guide them clear of the relegation zone.

Current Terriers boss Darren Moore may well have to pull off a similar feat, especially if Sheffield Wednesday can re-discover their winning ways following a heavy 4-0 defeat to promotion contenders Southampton on Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest glimmer of hope the Terriers can take away from their draw with the Pilgrims is that forward Josh Koroma managed to score his first Championship goal in 17 second tier appearances.

Koroma helped keep Huddersfield up under Warnock

The fact that Koroma's goal on Saturday was his first since he scored in a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Rotherham United on 16th September does not exactly paint the picture that he could be the goal-scoring source the Terriers need to avoid relegation.

However, the former Leyton Orient man's return of four goals and one assist during the back-end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign were enough to help steer his side to an 18th-placed finish, nine points clear of the drop zone.

The Englishman spent the first half of last season on loan at League One outfit Portsmouth, and was re-called in January last year, but his efforts during the second half of the campaign were enough to guide his team away from trouble.

Koroma worked well under Warnock, as three of his four goals last season came following the appointment of the former Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers manager on 13th February 2023, including an equaliser he scored during last April's 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland, who went on to secure a play-off spot.

All three of these strikes scored under Warnock came at the business end of the season, such as a goal in the Terriers' 4-2 win over Middlesbrough on 1st April, proving Koroma's ability to supply the goods when his side need it most.

Furthermore, the solitary goal the 25-year-old scored prior to Warnock's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, also came at a vital moment as the Terriers drew 2-2 away from home at Blackpool, who were relegation rivals at the time.

Koroma needs to step up again

In order to survive a relegation scrap for the second consecutive season, Moore's men will need Koroma to come alive at the right time for his side once again, and will hope that Saturday's goal is a sign of things to come.

The forward's goal on Saturday came in the form of a classy finish into the bottom corner, which shows that a lack of goals in recent months has not damaged his confidence, but in order to keep the Terriers clear of trouble, he must replicate such goal-scoring exploits in the coming weeks and months.

If Koroma is unable to re-ignite the sort of form he showed last April, then the Terriers could be plying their trade in League One next campaign, as they are struggling for goals from elsewhere, demonstrated by the fact that their top goalscorer is centre half Michael Helik, who has scored seven goals this campaign.