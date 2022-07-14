Huddersfield Town join West Brom and Luton in race for talented teenager

Championship side Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan, according to a report from i.

The 19-year-old hasn’t been short of interest in recent months after shining at then-League Two side Bristol Rovers during the second half of last season as he played a huge role in getting them back to the third tier of English football.

Recording eight goals and five assists in 21 league appearances for Joey Barton’s men, he was able to make a real impact in a short space of time and scored the goal that clinched promotion in the latter stages of April.

This bright spell has earned him the chance to train with the Magpies’ first team with Eddie Howe yet to decide whether he should remain at St James’ Park or ply his trade elsewhere for another season.

He certainly wouldn’t be short of formal offers if he was made available to go out on loan, with Luton Town, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion all thought to have retained their interest in the promising teenager.

And i have now revealed that Huddersfield are another side thought to be interested in taking him off the Magpies’ hands, though it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

The player is open to another loan move away.

The Verdict:

This could be an excellent move for the Terriers and would probably help to go some way in boosting the West Yorkshire side’s morale with Lewis O’Brien probably on his way out of the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

They could potentially use money generated from the midfielder’s potential sale to make a more attractive offer to Newcastle – and that could give them the edge over the others in the race for the teenager.

The only downside of this deal is the fact he would only be coming in on loan – and this addition could be seen as a slight risk considering he would need to take two steps up the football pyramid.

However, at 19, he will only get better and with his willingness to improve, that can only help the Terriers who will be looking to be pushing at the right end of the table once again despite the departure of Carlos Corberan.

He may also be a regular goalscorer at the John Smith’s Stadium if given the opportunity to thrive – and that can only help to take pressure off Danny Ward to produce.