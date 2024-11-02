The John Smith's Stadium has been home to both Huddersfield Town FC and Huddersfield Giants RLFC since 1994, after both clubs relocated from their old ground, Leeds Road.

As well as hosting the Terriers' Football League games and the Giants' Super League matches, the venue is also utilised for concerts, while Welsh band Stereophonics are playing at the 24,500 capacity stadium in June 2025.

The stadium's glory days came when the Terriers plied their trade in the Premier League during both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, following a remarkable run to the Championship play-off final in 2017.

During its time as a top-flight venue, the stadium witnessed a historic night in October 2017 as Town defeated Manchester United 2-1 courtesy of first-half strikes from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, while a late Marcus Rashford goal was not enough to inspire a Red Devils comeback.

The West Yorkshire outfit are currently in League One following last term's relegation from the second tier, but are seeking an immediate return to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Football League World takes a look at some of the John Smith's Stadium's Tripadvisor reviews.

John Smith's Stadium Tripadvisor reviews

The description on the stadium's own Tripadvisor page says: "We are home to HTAFC and Huddersfield Giants, but we are much more than that.

"With Huddersfield's largest internal events and conference space, we are able to offer anything from fine dining ceremonies, to large corporate events and intimate parties.

"If you're about to play host and want the best venue in town, give us a call, we'll be happy to help."

Meanwhile, one happy Terriers fan wrote in May 2024: "There was drama, the atmosphere was amazing and super loud (especially when Town scored).

"I loved how there was so many people around to help, and also I loved the football players outside of the stadium giving out signatures for FREE."

A Rugby League fan also enjoyed their visit to the ground last February: "Visited here recently to watch Huddersfield and Saints (St Helens) Rugby, this stadium is great.

"Ample parking and reasonable price, plenty seating, great atmosphere, staff are friendly and helpful!

"My little boy enjoyed it too."

However, a gig goer back in 2023 left this review: "Went to see Muse.

"The gig was amazing.

"Location and the infrastructure appalling.

"Wouldn't bother unless you can walk home or to a hotel."

Away fans complaints about John Smith's Stadium

On the contrary to the Terriers supporter who enjoyed his visit to the John Smith's Stadium last May, after visiting the Terriers' ground as an away supporter on Eater Monday in 2023, a Blackburn fan wrote: "Today Easter Monday.

"Disgraceful treatment of away fans.

"Visited with my grandson.

"How can a Championship club expect fans to queue up in the rain for a drink and have no shelter when queuing and when purchased."

And a visiting Coventry City fan in March 2023 wrote: "Away match for Coventry.

"Took half an hour in a queue to get in.

"Only 3 people searching bags and patting people down.

"Just got in in time.

"Good view of the pitch.

"Terrible toilet set up, cramped outside space to get drinks and food.

"Safety concerns with the lack of space out there."