Highlights Huddersfield Town are rebuilding under new manager Michael Duff after a disappointing season and key player departures.

Jack Rudoni is set to join Coventry City for a reduced fee of £5 million after Town lowered their initial asking price.

While Rudoni's departure was inevitable, some believe he has potential and will thrive at Coventry with a stable team and manager.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are preparing for life back in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for the Terriers in which three different managers took charge of the team, and Andre Breitenreiter was unable to prevent the club's relegation after replacing Darren Moore in February.

Breitenreiter left the John Smith's Stadium at the end of the season, and Town have appointed former Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff as their new manager.

It could be a busy summer as Duff looks to rebuild his squad, and he has already made one new addition, with Lasse Sorensen arriving from Lincoln City, while a host of senior players have departed at the end of their contracts, including the likes of Yuta Nakayama, Brahima Diarra, Connor Mahoney and Jordan Rhodes.

The Terriers could be vulnerable to losing some of their key players after relegation, and midfielder Jack Rudoni is reportedly set to join Coventry City.

It was claimed earlier this month that Town's £10 million asking price for Rudoni was too high for the Sky Blues, but it seems they have lowered their valuation, with journalist Richard Cawley revealing that he is set to make the move to CBS Arena for a fee of £5 million.

Rudoni has impressed since joining the Terriers from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2022, and his former club will receive 20% of the profit from the deal.

Jack Rudoni stats for Huddersfield Town (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 48 2 5 2023-24 36 5 3

Jack Rudoni backed to do well at Coventry

FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner believes the £5 million fee Huddersfield will receive for Rudoni is a good deal for the club, and he backed the midfielder to thrive at Coventry.

"If that's the correct fee, I think that's really good money for him," Graeme said.

"Rudoni for £5 million is great money, we've made a decent profit on him.

"I think Wimbledon have a sell on fee for about 20% of the profit, but that profit is probably about £4 million, so we've still made over £3 million profit, and that's fantastic.

"He's a good player with loads of potential, Town fans got a bit frustrated with him, but I think it's easy to forget a few things.

"Firstly he's young, secondly he was playing at the highest level he had ever played at, thirdly he played under about 20 different managers in two seasons and finally he played in a very poor team for those two seasons and was expected to be one of the main creators, so there was a lot of pressure on him.

"I suspect he'll do well at Coventry because he's going into a team that have been playing well for a couple of seasons with a very experienced manager, there's a lot of stability there, and I suspect he'll do a good job for them.

"I wish him well and I hope that we reinvest the money wisely on the pitch."

Related Germany v Scotland at Euro 2024 may resurface Huddersfield Town transfer regret: View Niclas Füllkrug's scoring start to Euro 2024 would have been tough to watch for Huddersfield fans

Jack Rudoni departure from Huddersfield was inevitable

Huddersfield will have been reluctant to lose Rudoni this summer, but it was always going to be tough for the club to keep hold of him in League One.

Rudoni struggled to perform consistently during his time at the John Smith's Stadium, but as Graeme says, there are mitigating circumstances for that, and he has certainly shown enough to earn the right to stay in the Championship.

The Terriers tried to price Coventry out of a move earlier in the window, but it is the correct decision for the club to cash in on him, and it will provide Duff with much-needed funds to strengthen his squad for a promotion push.

Coventry is an excellent move for Rudoni, and given the Sky Blues' strong record in the transfer market, it would be no surprise if the 23-year-old was the next player to succeed at the CBS Arena.