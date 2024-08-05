Highlights Huddersfield Town bids for Championship return with few winter signings, targeting Premier League striker Dom Ballard for a strong promotion bid.

The focus on bolstering their squad is evident as they compete with other League One clubs for a loan deal with Southampton's Dom Ballard.

Acquiring a loan striker from higher divisions could be challenging due to the overcrowded striker lineup at Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town will be vying for a return to the Championship at the very first time of asking under the management of League One specialist Michael Duff - and want a Premier League striker in the form of Dom Ballard to help exactly that.

Alongside Rotherham United and Birmingham City, the Terriers were relegated to the third-tier at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but all three appear poised to plot strong promotion bids in the upcoming season. The trio have each enjoyed encouraging summer transfer windows, although Huddersfield have not made half as many signings as their two promotion rivals.

Duff, who is overseeing a summer of upheaval amid a flurry of outgoings, has currently welcomed four fresh faces to West Yorkshire in Mickel Miller, Herbie Kane, Lasse Sørensen and Antony Evans. There's a clear and common theme among Huddersfield's latest signings - proven third-tier class. Each have just that in abundance, but Huddersfield are keen to bolster their squad further before the window slams shut at the end of this month, with one eye on the Premier League and Ballard emerging as a target.

Huddersfield Town's Premier League interest

According to a reveal from Alan Nixon via his Patreon service, Huddersfield are among a number of League One clubs looking into a loan deal for Southampton's Dom Ballard.

The report informs that Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers - who could well prove to be a direct adversary in the promotion hunt - are interested in the young striker, though Huddersfield are believed to hope to sit at the front of the queue having only recently been relegated from the Championship.

Elsewhere, it's reported that Reading are looking to reunite with the Saints academy product, who enjoyed a promising loan spell in Berkshire last term before seeing his season curtailed by injury. Ballard scored five goals and notched a further three assists for Ruben Sélles' side in just twelve outings across all competitions, but is yet to play since late November after sustaining a serious patella injury.

However, the 19-year-old remains highly-regarded given his early signs of promise at Reading following some impressive exploits during his days in Southampton's academy, for whom he scored more than 50 goals across recognised competition at various age groups, as per Transfermarkt.

Huddersfield Town may struggle for Premier League deal

It's evident that Huddersfield have identified acquiring a loan striker from the top two divisions as a crucial target for the remainder of the window, with links to Luton Town's Joe Taylor and Bailey Cadamarteri of Sheffield Wednesday also emerging alongside their interest in Ballard.

Both Ballard and Taylor - especially the latter - would represent exciting signings in their own right, but any such deal could turn out to be difficult to broker. That's because Duff has already inherited a bloated existing squad, which rings even truer when assessing their striker stable.

At the time of writing, Huddersfield have five senior strikers under a manager who only starts with one up top, and it's already difficult to see where they all fit in without even accounting for further arrivals.

Huddersfield Town's striker stats for the club, as per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Age Danny Ward 265 44 32 Rhys Healey 11 3 29 Bojan Radulovic 12 1 24 Kian Harratt 22 3 22 Kyle Hudlin 10 1 24

There, you've got some rather varying options. Long-serving veteran Danny Ward has rarely been criticised for his work-ethic and application, but there are question marks about his goalscoring output and he's set to turn 33 at the end of the year, too.

Rhys Healey, meanwhile, has endured testing times over the last couple of years although his previous form with both Ligue 2 side Toulouse and MK Dons in the third-tier should really instate him as a key man under Duff. There will also be expectation for Bojan Radulovic to hit the ground running, having endured a slow start to life at Huddersfield after joining in January from HJK - where he lit up Finland's top-flight and impressed in European competition.

Although Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin likely won't be expected to lead the line in League One, for as long as they're both at the club, it remains difficult to envisage where a further striker fits in. Premier League clubs such as Southampton simply won't be willing to send their prospects out on loan to a club where regular minutes can't be promised, which could be a real blow for Huddersfield in their pursuit of Ballard, as there will be other suitors across the division who can give the prospect a leading role.

If Huddersfield are serious about landing Ballard or any other Premier League frontman on loan, they need to clear out first - and fast.