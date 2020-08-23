Huddersfield Town interested in potential move for Leeds United defender

Huddersfield Town are interested in making a potential loan move for Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Stuijk was a bit part player for Leeds last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion back to the Premier League, but the defender showed glimpses of his potential during his five championship appearances for the Whites and he will likely have learned much over the course of the campaign.

Carlos Corberan worked with the 21-year-old at Elland Road and that will have given the Huddersfield head coach a lot of insight into his qualities, so that suggests that Struijk would be a player coming into the club with a real chance to make an impression over the course of a full Championship campaign.

Leeds at the moment are short on options at centre half having seen Ben White return to Brighton and their attempts to re-sign him on a permanent deal have so far proved unsuccessful, so that might slow down any deal for Struijk, but it is thought that should he become available Huddersfield would be wanting to take him on loan.

Huddersfield. Active. Want Struijk from Leeds on loan. Close to Gotts loan too. Fancy Lindsay at Stoke as do Sheff Wed and Blackburn. Loans look most likely there. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

The verdict

This would be a good signing for Huddersfield with the defender clearly already very familiar with Corberan and also having the ability to play the style of football that the new Huddersfield head coach will be wanting to instil around the club next term.

Struijk is unlikely to be a regular for Leeds next season and so it makes sense for him to go out on loan and gain some valuable experience playing week in week out in the Championship, and we saw glimpses of his ability in his limited game time in the second tier last term.

Huddersfield will need to add to their options at the heart of their defence and a temporary loan move for the 21-year-old would be a cost effective addition that could help them keep funds left over to add to their squad in other key areas.