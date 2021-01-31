Huddersfield Town interested in making move for free agent, could face competition from Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers are looking into the prospect of bringing in experienced goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler on a free transfer, per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Leutwiler had only signed for League One Fleetwood Town in the summer following his exit from Blackburn Rovers, but the keeper was allowed to the leave following the exit of manager Joey Barton. The 31-year-old had managed to make 16 league appearances during the first half of the campaign and kept six clean sheets (Sofascore).

Huddersfield are in need of potentially adding another goalkeeper to their squad having allowed Ben Hamer to make the move to Swansea City earlier on in the winter window. The Terriers have both Ryan Schofield, who is their current first choice, and on loan, Manchester United stopper Joel Castro Pereira to call upon at the moment.

It is now being reported that the Terriers could make a move for Leutwiler to try and bolster their ranks in the goalkeeping department. However, Bolton could also make a move for the 31-year-old as they look to get some competition for experienced keeper Matt Gilks, per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The verdict

Leutwiler would be a cheap option for Huddersfield and would ensure that they have enough cover in the goalkeeping department for the second half of the campaign. The experienced stopper demonstrated his ability during a good spell at Fleetwood earlier on in the campaign and he managed to average 2.4 saves per match and conceded less than a goal per game (Sofascore).

The keeper made over 100 appearances for Shrewsbury Town during his three years at the club, before he moved to Blackburn Rovers and became more of a backup option over the last three seasons. That means he is used to biding his time and waiting for a chance to impress, which might make him suitable to Huddersfield’s needs.

It could come down to whether he wants guaranteed game time or not, with Bolton probably better placed to offer that than the Terriers. However, the chance to move back to the Championship might prove to be too good to turn down for the experienced stopper.