Highlights Jack Rudoni's injury is a significant blow for Huddersfield as he has been a key player, contributing goals and assists and winning Player of the Month for September.

Both former manager Warnock and current manager Moore have praised Rudoni's abilities, noting his skills in offense and defense.

With Rudoni out for an extended period, Huddersfield's performance has suffered, and their extensive injury list adds to their struggles. Pressure on Moore is increasing.

It has been a tough start to life at Huddersfield Town for new manager Darren Moore.

Moore was appointed Terriers boss in September after the club surprisingly opted to part company with Neil Warnock, despite a decent start to the season.

The 49-year-old has won just one of his seven games in charge so far, drawing three and losing three.

Town were emphatically beaten 4-1 by third-placed Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, with Dan James and Crysencio Summerville's first half doubles putting the hosts firmly in control before Michal Helik pulled one back for the visitors in the second half.

Huddersfield currently sit 21st in the Championship table, five points clear of Rotherham United, six points clear of Queens Park Rangers and eight points clear of Sheffield Wednesday.

Infuential midfielder Jack Rudoni missed the defeat at Leeds on Saturday with a foot injury, and Moore confirmed that the 22-year-old is set to be sidelined for "some weeks".

How much of a blow is it for Huddersfield to lose Jack Rudoni?

There is no doubt that Rudoni is a huge loss for the Terriers.

Rudoni has established himself as a key part of the Town side since his move from AFC Wimbledon last summer, and he scored two goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances last season to help the club to Championship survival.

The midfielder has remained a regular this campaign, starting every league game prior to his injury, and he has already beaten his goal tally from last term having scored three goals in 13 games.

Rudoni has also registered one assist this season, and he was named the club's Player of the Month for September.

Former manager Warnock was a big fan of Rudoni, describing him as "one of the best young players I've ever ever had", and that is quite the compliment considering the 74-year-old's extensive managerial career.

Moore has been just as impressed by Rudoni since his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, and he believes that he can become a Huddersfield legend.

"He looks like he could be a legend for Huddersfield Town going forward in terms of where he is at and what he is doing," Moore told The Yorkshire Post last month. "You see his attributes as a midfield player. He runs and dribbles with the ball well and passes it well and his game intelligence and understanding is really good.

"He has also definitely got a goal in him and in both aspects of the game, he is not afraid to offer the team in terms of offensive options alongside the ‘nitty-gritty’ side of the game and his defensive work.

"Jack is a player I have known from coming up against him and seeing his game develop. He made the switch in terms of coming to Huddersfield, which was the right move for him and you can see now that he has gradually stepped up to the level.

"He was exceptional on Saturday. Long may it continue and we continue to work and develop him and improve his game further."

Rudoni's absence is incredibly damaging for the Terriers, and it will offer hope to the three teams below them, but he is not the only player currently unavailable for Town, with Josh Ruffels, David Kasumu, Josh Koroma and Danny Ward also out injured.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Huddersfield's extensive injury list does provide some mitigation for their struggles, but their performances have been alarming in recent weeks, and they have conceded four goals on three occasions under Moore so far.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win of the season as they beat Rotherham 2-0 at Hillsborough on Sunday, and while the Owls are still significantly adrift, new manager Danny Rohl has made a big impact at the club.

QPR will be hoping their new head coach, Marti Cifuentes, can make a similar impression at Loftus Road, while Rotherham have shown their ability to grind out results with the recent draw at Southampton and win over Coventry City.

With Rudoni set to be out for weeks, it provides the bottom three with an excellent opportunity to close the gap on Huddersfield, and pressure is increasing on Moore ahead of the home game against Watford on Saturday.