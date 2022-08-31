Huddersfield Town in transfer talks for Barnsley player

Barnsley defender Michal Helik is wanted by the Tykes’ Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, with transfer negotiations said to be ‘advanced’, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Poland international is yet to make an appearance under new manager Michael Duff this season, with the 26-year-old reportedly sidelined with an injury since the start of the campaign.

Transfer rumours earlier in the month suggested that Helik was close to a return to his home nation with Lech Poznan, however those reports proved to be wide of the mark.

Now though, with the transfer window just over 24 hours from closing, Helik could be on the move from Oakwell, but it wouldn’t be too far of a trip as he could simply be swapping South Yorkshire for West.

Huddersfield are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, even after they seal a loan deal for Manchester City youngster Luke Mbete, with recent returnee Will Boyle being put up for loan again not long after joining from Cheltenham Town.

And Helik appears to be the man that head coach Danny Schofield looks set to bring in, with the Terriers closing in on a deal for the seven-cap international.

The Verdict

Helik for the last two years has proven himself to be a top Championship defender, even though he was part of a relegated side in 2021-22.

The Pole has picked up accolades in his two campaigns with Barnsley, winning the Player of the Year award in his debut year before the following season scooping the Players’ Player of the Year, showing that he is very highly-regarded.

When it comes to putting his head and body on the line, there haven’t been many better than Helik in the second tier over the last couple of years, so it would have to be considered a coup for Huddersfield.

He would strengthen Schofield’s defence dramatically and the goals would surely stop leaking as much as they have been with Helik in the back-line.