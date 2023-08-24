Highlights Huddersfield Town are in talks with Rotherham United over the signing of midfielder Ben Wiles.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Rotherham, giving Huddersfield confidence of completing a move.

It has been a quiet summer so far for the Terriers, with just three senior players being added to Neil Warnock's squad.

Huddersfield Town are working on the signing of midfielder Ben Wiles from Rotherham United.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that Terriers boss Neil Warnock has made the 24-year-old a priority target for the final week of the summer transfer window.

Wiles came through the academy at Rotherham, and has been part of the club's first-team setup since 2017.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 193 appearances for the Millers, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists in total.

His efforts have helped Rotherham to twice win promotion from League One to the Championship, and he was also a part of their side that lifted the EFL Trophy back in the 2021/22 season.

Now however, it seems as though Wiles could potentially be set to end his long association with the club, to head elsewhere in the Championship.

Huddersfield pushing for Wiles signing

According to this latest update, Huddersfield are now in talks with Rotherham about a deal for Wiles.

The 24-year-old has apparently been identified as a key target for the Terriers, who are now working to strengthen their squad, after an underwhelming start to the Championship season.

As things stand, Wiles is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Rotherham, meaning this could be the club's final chance to cash in on the midfielder to avoid losing him for free this time next year.

Because of that, there is said to be a growing confidence around Huddersfield that they will be able to complete a deal for Wiles.

A quiet summer for the Terriers in the transfer market

Bringing Wiles to the John Smith's Stadium would certainly be a welcome boost for Huddersfield with regards to their summer business.

It has been slow going for the Terriers in terms of incomings so far, with only three players added to Warnock's first-team squad.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has joined on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Blackpool, while right-back Josh Tymon and winger Delano Burgzorg have joined on season-long loans from Stoke City and Mainz respectively.

As a result, the club are still yet to pay a transfer fee for a player, following their purchase by American businessman Kevin Nagle earlier in the summer.

Tough starts for Huddersfield and Rotherham

It has been a difficult first few weeks of the Championship season both for Wiles' current club Rotherham, and those trying to sign him at Huddersfield.

Both Huddersfield and Rotherham have taken just a single point from their first three league games of the season, meaning they sit 21st and 22nd in the Championship table respectively.

The two sides will both be looking to improve on that at the weekend, but face tricky tasks to do so. Huddersfield host Norwich City, who are still unbeaten in the league, while Rotherham welcome Leicester City to The New York Stadium, with the visitors looking to continue their perfect start to the season.