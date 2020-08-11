Huddersfield Town in talks over player reunion

Huddersfield Town are talking to free agent Danny Ward over a possible return to West Yorkshire.

Ward was previously at Town between 2011 and 2015, with the striker scoring 21 goals in 140 appearances across all competitions for the Terriers.

Since departing the John Smith’s Stadium, spells with Rotherham United and Cardiff City have followed, with the striker’s time at the latter ending at the end of July as the Bluebirds crashed out of the play-offs.

Now, Ward is out of contract and looking for a new club, with the 28-year-old potentially set to be offered a chance to return to Huddersfield.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (11/08, 13:32), talks are ongoing between Huddersfield and Ward, as the Yorkshire side weigh up pushing on with their attempt to bring the player back to the club.

Ward scored eight times in 33 appearances for Cardiff last season and stepped off the bench late in the Bluebirds’ 3-0 victory over Huddersfield in mid-February.

Carlos Corberan is looking to oversee a new era at Huddersfield this summer, with the Spaniard replacing Danny Cowley in the Town dugout.

Corberan has arrived from Champions Leeds United, having been part of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff at Elland Road.

The Verdict

Ward is a steady away Championship player, but he’s not going to be the most inspiring signing linked with Huddersfield this summer.

Corberan will be expected to bring some youth and flair to the Town squad, but to bring out the best in players like that, you need people with Ward’s qualities.

As a free for the wider squad, it doesn’t look a bad deal.

