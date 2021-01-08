Huddersfield Town in advanced talks to seal fresh player agreement

Huddersfield have opened talks with midfielder Jonathan Hogg about the possibility of extending his contract the John Smith’s Stadium, according to Football Insider.

Hogg has made more than 250 appearances for the Terriers following his move from Watford in 2013 and was named as vice-captain by former manager David Wagner.

The 32-year-old signed a contract extension two seasons back, but his current deal in Yorkshire is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the Football Insider believe that Huddersfield are expected to confirm an agreement which will see Hogg remain with the Terriers past the end of the current campaign.

Despite the change of manager of the summer, Hogg has continued to be a regular in the Huddersfield side, starting 22 of their 23 Championship matches this season, plus their EFL Cup defeat against Rochdale back in September.

The Verdict

This is a wise move from Huddersfield.

Hogg remains key in the current Terriers side, plus he’s one of the older members of the squad – with his leadership and experience proving crucial, which means it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that Carlos Corberan wants him to stick around beyond this season.

This is might be Hogg’s eighth campaign with the club, but the midfielder only turned 32 in December, so it appears there’s still plenty of life left in the former Watford man for now, and it’s great news for the club that he’s extending his stay.