Huddersfield Town are still seeking promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt this season, albeit via the play-offs.
However, the Terriers have had a far from straightforward campaign in League One due to significant injury issues.
A change in manager was made in March amid a poor run of form that was hurting their chances at promotion, with faith lost in Michael Duff.
While the Yorkshire outfit look to appoint a new head coach, the club will also have decisions to make over the future of their playing squad, with the summer transfer window fast approaching as well.
Here we look at the eight Huddersfield players that could depart for nothing at the end of the campaign due to their expiring contracts, as per Transfermarkt.
|
Huddersfield Town players with expiring contracts in 2025
|
Player
|
Age
|
Extension option
|
Josh Koroma
|
26
|
No
|
Matty Pearson
|
31
|
No
|
Tom Lees
|
34
|
No
|
Ollie Turton
|
32
|
Yes
|
Josh Ruffels
|
31
|
No
|
Chris Maxwell
|
34
|
No
|
Danny Ward
|
34
|
No
|
Jonathan Hogg
|
36
|
No
Josh Koroma
Josh Koroma has been a key figure for Huddersfield this year, but could be set to depart at the end of the campaign.
The forward joined the club in 2019 from Leyton Orient, although spent time on loan at Rotherham United and Portsmouth within the last six seasons.
Matty Pearson
Matty Pearson’s time with the Terriers could