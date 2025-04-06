Huddersfield Town are still seeking promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt this season, albeit via the play-offs.

However, the Terriers have had a far from straightforward campaign in League One due to significant injury issues.

A change in manager was made in March amid a poor run of form that was hurting their chances at promotion, with faith lost in Michael Duff.

While the Yorkshire outfit look to appoint a new head coach, the club will also have decisions to make over the future of their playing squad, with the summer transfer window fast approaching as well.

Here we look at the eight Huddersfield players that could depart for nothing at the end of the campaign due to their expiring contracts, as per Transfermarkt.

Huddersfield Town players with expiring contracts in 2025 Player Age Extension option Josh Koroma 26 No Matty Pearson 31 No Tom Lees 34 No Ollie Turton 32 Yes Josh Ruffels 31 No Chris Maxwell 34 No Danny Ward 34 No Jonathan Hogg 36 No

Josh Koroma

Josh Koroma has been a key figure for Huddersfield this year, but could be set to depart at the end of the campaign.

The forward joined the club in 2019 from Leyton Orient, although spent time on loan at Rotherham United and Portsmouth within the last six seasons.

Matty Pearson

Matty Pearson’s time with the Terriers could