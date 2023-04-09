Huddersfield Town have identified Barnsley head coach Michael Duff as a potential long-term successor for Neil Warnock, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Huddersfield's prospective new owner Kevin M Nagle has been a fan of Duff's work at Barnsley.

The Terriers' chances of appointing Duff will be boosted if they are either participating in the same division as the Reds, or at a higher level next season.

The fate of these two sides in terms of the leagues that they will be playing in later this year remain in the balance.

Huddersfield climbed out of the Championship relegation zone on Friday thanks to their 3-2 victory over Watford and will now be looking to retain their place in this division by securing some more positive results in the coming weeks.

As for Barnsley, they will be hoping to achieve promotion to the second-tier with Duff at the helm.

Due to their recent defeats to Exeter City and Burton Albion, the Reds are now six points adrift of the top-two in League One and thus may have to settle for a place in the play-offs next month.

What is Neil Warnock's contract status at Huddersfield Town?

Warnock was drafted in as Mark Fotheringham's replacement in February.

The 74-year-old agreed to sign a short-term deal at Huddersfield which is set to expire in June.

During the nine league games that he has overseen in this particular spell, Warnock has managed to guide his side to four victories.

Would Michael Duff be a good long-term successor for Warnock?

When you consider that Duff has achieved a great deal of success in his managerial career to date, he would be a good replacement for Warnock if the Huddersfield boss leaves upon the expiry of his contract.

Duff led Cheltenham Town to promotion to League One in 2021.

After helping the Robins consolidate a place in the third-tier, Duff joined Barnsley last year and is currently on course to guide his side to a top-six finish at this level.

By receiving some financial backing in the upcoming window, there is every chance that Duff will be able to help Huddersfield reach new heights in the Championship if the club achieves survival next month.

The one obstacle that the Terriers will have to overcome in this particular pursuit is the compensation fee that they will have to pay Barnsley as Duff's contract at Oakwell is set to run until 2025.