Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Cardiff City are all interested in signing Barnsley striker Devante Cole ahead of the January transfer deadline.

Devante Cole’s form attracting Championship interest

The 28-year-old enjoyed a decent season last time out as the Tykes reached the play-off final, scoring 15 goals for Michael Duff’s side.

However, he has already matched that total under Neil Collins in the current campaign thanks to his strike against Bristol Rovers in the win over the weekend.

And, with Cole’s contract expiring in the summer, there are major doubts over his long-term future, as Barnsley know that this is their last chance to get a fee for the player.

Yet, if they do cash in, it will reduce their chances of promotion, with the Yorkshire side currently occupying the final spot in the play-offs.

But, their resolve is likely to be tested in the coming weeks, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:45) has revealed that Cardiff, Hull and Huddersfield are all keeping tabs on Cole.

Devante Cole has a big decision to make about his future

At 28, this is arguably the biggest move in Cole’s career, and he needs to ensure he chooses the right next step as he is in his prime right now.

Of course, the appeal of the Championship is obvious, and it’s natural that the ex-Motherwell man will want to make the step up, but Cole will also know the importance of finding a club that will give him regular game time.

Joining a side in the second tier and sitting on the bench is not what he needs, whilst he will also appreciate that he is at a good club in Barnsley, with Collins having helped him to what will be the best season in his career so far.

Furthermore, there could be more opportunities for Cole in the summer as a free agent, and he will also be aware that he could be playing Championship football with the Tykes if things go to plan.

So, it’s not a foregone conclusion that he looks to move in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Championship trio need attacking reinforcements

It’s no surprise to see Cardiff are in the market for a striker as they’re lacking that clinical number nine, which has hindered their play-off push. Incredibly, no player has managed more than four league goals so far for the Welsh side.

With Hull, the injury to Liam Delap is likely to force their hand, as Rosenior will be desperate to strengthen as they have a real chance of securing a top six finish.

For Huddersfield, you could argue the issue is most pressing, as Darren Moore’s side are battling to stay in the Championship, and the fact defender Michal Helik is their top scorer outlines their issues in attack.

So, all clubs will want to improve this month, and they will see Cole as a potential bargain due to his contract status, but doing a deal won’t be straightforward.