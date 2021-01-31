Huddersfield Town hoping to strike late deal for Championship striker

Huddersfield Town are looking to sign Lee Gregory from Stoke City before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The striker has endured a difficult time with the Potters since joining from Millwall, and his current season has been seriously impacted by a groin injury.

Despite that, the 32-year-old hasn’t been a regular under Michael O’Neill, and it appears that a move could be on the cards.

That’s after Football Insider revealed that the Terriers have opened talks with Stoke for Gregory, with Carlos Corberan desperate to bring in reinforcements up top before the deadline.

Whilst the Spaniard has the Yorkshire outfit playing excellent football, finding that ruthless edge in front of goal has been an issue. There is a lack of depth up top at Huddersfield, with striker Fraizer Campbell only on five goals for the campaign, and top scorer Josh Koroma is out injured.

Gregory is going to struggle to get minutes for Stoke moving forward, with Sam Vokes and Steven Fletcher available for the Staffordshire outfit.

The two sides drew 1-1 yesterday, a result which leaves Huddersfield 14th and Stoke 10th.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Huddersfield could do with more attacking options, so Gregory would definitely help in terms of adding depth.

Whether he is the answer to the goalscoring problems is open to debate though, because he has only scored seven goals in 46 league games for Stoke.

At his best, Gregory would have the qualities to suit Huddersfield with his relentless work-rate and the way he leads the line intelligently, so it could be a low-risk move that pays off.

