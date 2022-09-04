Huddersfield Town hold interest in Liverpool youngster

Huddersfield are looking to make a move for Liverpool youngster James Norris according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Terriers reportedly failed in a deadline day move for the youngster but that hasn’t stopped their interest in the left back.

Norris has impressed in the under-21s for Liverpool this season with the Reds telling Huddersfield they would have to wait as a result of his good form.

The 19-year-old was born locally and has been training with the Liverpool first team in the lead up to their Merseyside derby with Everton, prompting a pause in the move to Yorkshire.

Danny Schofield’s side are likely to revisit the move in January as the interest is still there for Norris.

However, should the youngster continue to impress, that move could get more difficult to push through which will be a huge blow to Huddersfield after they lost Harry Toffolo in the summer.

Norris has impressed for Liverpool’s under-21 side this season, playing six times as well as coming off the bench in the defeat to Salford City in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

The Verdict

Huddersfield are in the market for a left back after losing Toffolo in the summer and a move for a youngster could be the best option for them.

Whether they can get him for a low fee or a loan remains to be discussed but it does suggest that a left back will be a top priority come January.

It would be a surprise if Norris wasn’t interested in a move considering Hudderfield’s recent track record of improving loan players. The likes of Levi Colwill, Chris Willock, Emile Smith-Rowe and Daniel Sinani have all thrived in recent years at the John Smith Stadium.