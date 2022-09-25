Huddersfield Town hit stumbling block in search for new boss

When Huddersfield Town decided to relieve Danny Schofield of his managerial duties earlier this month, it seemed like the right time to do so.

Results early in the season had been poor, and with an international break approaching, it would surely provide the Terriers with a good opportunity to get a new manager in and bed himself in before they took charge of their first match.

There has seemingly been no rush, though, with no appointment yet made by the club.

Now, a potential stumbling block has emerged with one of the candidates that Huddersfield are potentially eyeing – Chelsea coach Anthony Barry.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who reports that Barry is unavailable for an immediate move due to being part of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium backroom staff heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

Nixon states that the Terriers are unlikely to appoint the 36-year-old and then want to lose him to international duty, or indeed wait until his return from the tournament for him to take over.

Other managers in contention, as per Nixon, include former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick and former Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate.

The Verdict

This one really does feel like a big stumbling block.

Therefore, you are inclined to believe that Anthony Barry will not become the next Huddersfield Town manager if he goes to the World Cup with Belgium.

With Roberto Martinez’s side expected to reach the latter stages of the competition, too, and the Championship getting back underway once the group stages conclude, it just doesn’t appear to be a schedule that is compatible for Barry were he to take the role.

With Championship action back next week, Huddersfield are now really under time pressure to name their next appointment, if they want him in place by the time the club next play in league action.