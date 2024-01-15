Highlights Huddersfield Town's disappointing season continues as they struggle in the Championship, currently sitting 21st in the table.

Owner Kevin Nagle expresses his optimism for the future, but frustrated fans need to see improved performances and results.

The club's decision to replace Neil Warnock with Darren Moore raises doubts, as Moore's record has been poor so far. Nagle insists Moore is the right man for the job.

It has been a disappointing season so far for Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

The Terriers narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety after his appointment in February, but it looks set to be another battle for survival this campaign.

Warnock had agreed a one-year contract to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium this summer, but despite making a decent start to the season, Town opted to replace him with Darren Moore in September.

It has been a tough start to Moore's reign, and the Terriers' struggles continued as they drew 1-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, with Josh Koroma's 38th-minute equaliser securing a point for Town after Morgan Whittaker had given the Pilgrims the lead.

Huddersfield currently sit 21st in the table, four points from safety, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle has described the club's first half of the season "not acceptable", but the American revealed his optimism that "good times are coming" in a recent social media post.

However, many Terriers fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with their side's performances on the pitch, and Nagle must give supporters reason to share his positivity.

Huddersfield Town must back up bold Kevin Nagle claims

Nagle completed his takeover of Huddersfield in the summer, and he says that he is keen to guide the club back to the Premier League within three years, but it has been a turbulent start to his tenure.

After persuading Warnock to commit his future to the club, Nagle did not provide him with backing in the transfer market, bringing in just four new players during the summer window, and the 74-year-old expressed his frustrations at the lack of activity after Nagle took to social media to criticise the performance in the 4-0 home defeat to Norwich City in August.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

It had looked as though the Terriers may avoid another relegation fight this season after a good start to the season under Warnock, and the decision to replace him with Moore was surprising.

Moore had led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season before departing Hillsborough in the summer, but while the 49-year-old was a longer-term appointment, there were question marks over whether he was an upgrade on Warnock.

Those doubts have increased significantly in recent months, with Moore winning just three of his 21 games in charge in all competitions so far, losing nine and drawing nine, but Nagle insists that Moore is the right man for the job.

"He's not going anywhere right now. You can keep asking that question [about backing Moore] but I'm going to say right now he's not going anywhere," Nagle told the BBC.

"He's got a job to do and he can do it, and I believe that we're going to give him the right assets and he can be successful."

Moore has been unlucky with injuries of late, with key players such as Jack Rudoni, Danny Ward and Delano Burgzorg spending time on the sidelines, but his record since arriving at the John Smith's Stadium is incredibly poor.

The Terriers have signed midfielder Alex Matos on loan from Chelsea and striker Bojan Radulovic from HJK Helsinki this month, as well as recalling defender Brodie Spencer from his loan at Motherwell, and Nagle says he is hoping for three more new additions.

With just over two weeks remaining in the January transfer window, and a crucial double header against relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday to come after the trip to face Blackburn next weekend, it could be a season-defining period for Huddersfield.

Nagle needs to deliver on his promise of further signings this month and Moore and his players must improve performances and results to provide more evidence to supporters that good times are coming, otherwise the discontent around the club will increase.