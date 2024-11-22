Certain clubs seem to enjoy repeated success when signing players from a particular team. For Huddersfield Town, that's certainly been the case with Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Terriers have gone to the Blues' well on numerous occasions over the years, and have often enriched their side with excellent additions as a result.

Huddersfield's most recent acquisition from Stamford Bridge was young central midfielder Alex Matos, who made 20 appearances in all competitions for the club in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Whilst he couldn't prevent the club from suffering relegation to League One that, he did put in some impressive performances in a blue and white shirt, if indeed the consistency in those displays wasn't really there.

So, who have been some of the best and most impactful signings that Huddersfield have made from Chelsea in recent times? Football League World investigates...

Levi Colwill took his first steps in the senior game with the Terriers

Signed on loan as an 18-year-old yet to make a single appearance in senior football, it didn't take long for everyone connected with Huddersfield Town to realise that in Levi Colwill, they were witnessing a top-class player take his first steps.

Speaking at the time, then-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said: "I'm looking forward to working with Levi this season, as he is a very talented player with big potential. We will do everything we can to help him, off the pitch and on the pitch."

He was certainly correct with those words. Now a key part of Chelsea's starting XI and a full England international, Colwill looks set for a long and successful career right at the very top of the game.

Before all that, he was just a fresh-faced young defender getting his first taste of senior football with then Championship side Huddersfield, but in truth, it wasn't steps that he was taking, it was strides.

Colwill's 21/22 Championship stats with Huddersfield - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Average match rating 31 2 1 7.3/10

Colwill played a vital role in helping the Terriers reach the play-off final that season, and despite scoring an own goal in that game - which he couldn't have done much about, in fairness - he firmly established himself as one of the best central defenders to represent the club in some time.

Kasey Palmer enjoyed fruitful spell as a youngster with Huddersfield

Another player who took his first steps in the senior game at the John Smith's Stadium, Kasey Palmer enjoyed a season-and-a-half on loan with Huddersfield Town between July 2016 and January 2018.

It was in that first season that he became a real fan favourite among the Terriers support, with his four goals, three assists and consistently impressive performances playing a vital role in helping the club reach the Championship play-off final of 2016/17.

He may have only come on in extra time in that game against Reading - which Huddersfield eventually won on penalties, securing promotion to the Premier League - but it's fair to say that securing their place in the top flight probably wouldn't have been possible without the Jamaican international in the side.

Since then, he's gone on to spend his career bouncing around the Championship with Derby, Blackburn, Hull, Bristol City, Swansea City, and Coventry City respectively.

Izzy Brown also played important part in Premier League promotion during his short spell

Izzy Brown may have only been with Huddersfield Town for the second half of the 2016/17 season but like the aforementioned Palmer, the attacking midfielder played a leading role in helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Four goals in 15 Championship appearances was a solid return for the young attacker, whilst also grabbing one goal and one assist in three FA Cup appearances too.

Brown played 98 minutes in the previously discussed play-off final against Reading, which he was indeed replaced by Palmer, and showed bags of confidence and ability during his time with the club.

Often seen picking up the ball in tight areas, before deploying a deft piece of skill or a drop of the shoulder which would see him power away from his marker, creating some brilliant goals and fantastic memories for Town supporters in those few months he was there.

Unfortunately, Brown made the decision to call time on his career aged just 26, due to consistent injury problems that plagued what looked to be a career that had every chance of going right to the top.

Trevoh Chalobah enjoyed a solid season with the Terriers in 2019/20

A player that perhaps didn't enjoy the same levels of success during his time with Huddersfield as others mentioned here did, but still enjoyed a solid spell with the club, Trevoh Chalobah spent one season with the Terriers in 2019/20.

That was the Terriers' first season back in the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League the season prior. It would be a memorable one for the wrong reasons, however, as the club finished just three points above the relegation zone in 18th.

Aside from Karlan Grant - who scored 19 goals that season - you could make the argument that Chalobah was one of Huddersfield's best players that term, with his 36 Championship appearances being consistently solid.

He was predominantly operating as a defensive midfielder back then, and since transitioning more into a central defender in the years that have followed, the Englishman has gone on to establish himself as a Premier League player.

Clearly then, Huddersfield Town and Chelsea have formed a trusting partnership over the years. The Blues have been able to find a place that they feel comfortable sending their young players to develop, and the Terriers have received numerous talented and hungry youngsters that have benefitted their team.

So, whilst their most recent acquisitions, such as the previously mentioned Matos and the likes of Tino Anjorin haven't enjoyed as fruitful spells at the John Smith's as others mentioned here have, there remains enough success stories for the two clubs to feel confident that they can keep this relationship going into the future.

Who knows, perhaps we'll see the next Chelsea starlet take their first steps in the senior game with the Terriers in January, as Huddersfield look to secure an instant return to the Championship.