Huddersfield Town handed double boost as Hull City clash looms large

Huddersfield Town could well welcome back both Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill for this weekend’s clash against Hull City, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The two Yorkshire sides go head to head at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday in what is sure to be a close fought local derby.

Both Hogg and Colwill have been sidelined through injury of late but the duo have now returned to full training and could be involved in the big gam against the Tigers on the weekend.

Hogg picked up an abdominal injury against Swansea City, whilst Colwill suffered an ankle injury, which caused him to pull out of the England under-21s squad.

Meanwhile the Terriers will still be without the services of the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Alex Vallejo and Aaron Rowe, Ryan Schofield and Pipa.

A win for Huddersfield on home turf could see the club move up into the play-off positions of the Sky Bet Championship if other results go in their favour across the division.

The Verdict

This news will come as a big boost for the Terriers who are already running low on numbers due to their current injury situation.

Hogg brings the leadership skills that are needed to get a result in this type of game, whilst Colwill has already impressed many since arriving on loan from Chelsea.

It is sure to be a tough game against a Hull City side who are starting to pick their form at and therefore it will be hard to call which side comes out on top after 90 minutes.

However the Terriers will certainly feel they have an advantage because they are playing on home turf in front of their loyal supporters, who will undoubtedly back them all the way in their quest to pick up yet another impressive victory.