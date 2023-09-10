Highlights Steve Mounie, Laurent Depoitre, and Nakhi Wells were notable strikers for Huddersfield Town, each making valuable contributions to the team.

Iwan Roberts, Duncan Shearer, and Jordan Rhodes also had successful spells as strikers for the club, with impressive goal-scoring records.

Billy Smith, Jimmy Glazzard, and Marcus Stewart are considered legends in Huddersfield's history, having achieved outstanding goal-scoring feats during their time at the club.

Huddersfield Town have had mixed fortunes across the club's long-lasting history, with a vast array of promotions and relegations, but club greats and cult heroes have always stood out to the Terriers' faithful regardless.

However, our Huddersfield Town Fan Pundit, Graeme Rayner has given his selection of 12 players which he deems as the greatest strikers in the club's history, so let's see his choices.

12 Steve Mounie

The Beninese international made himself a cult figure at the John Smith's Stadium across a three-year stint.

Having signed from Montpellier in the summer of 2017, Mounie wasn't quite able to replicate his 14-goal form which saw David Wagner pay in the region of £11m - a then club record - but still played an integral part in Town's initial survival in the Premier League, scoring 7 league goals in 28 appearances, two of them on debut in a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

He would only manage two league goals the following season as Huddersfield finished bottom with just 16 points to their name.

In his final season, Huddersfield narrowly avoided relegation despite finishing in 18th. Mounie would score 8 goals in 30 Championship appearances before joining French outfit Brest.

11 Laurent Depoitre

The Belgian also joined following Huddersfield's play-off final win over Reading, joining on a two-year deal for another at time record fee from FC Porto, which would latterly be surpassed by Aaron Mooy and the aforementioned Mounie.

Depoitre featured 33 times in Huddersfield's maiden Premier League campaign, scoring six times, including goals against Manchester United in a 2-1 home win, as well as the goal which ensured Town's safety in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in May 2018.

His game time was reduced to 23 outings the following season, but he wouldn't score a single time. The striker departed to join KAA Gent upon the expiration of his contract.

10 Nakhi Wells

The Bermudan international made the switch from West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City in January 2014 for an undisclosed club record fee, after gaining a reputation as one of the most clinical lower league strikers from his time at Valley Parade.

Wells scored the winner in a 1-0 home defeat of Millwall on his Town debut, just a day after signing for the club. He would continue his impressive form for the remainder of the season, scoring 7 times in 22 games.

Throughout the remainder of his spell at the John Smith's Stadium, Wells scored 42 times in all competitions, including 10 in 43 league outings in the club's promotion winning season. He would then join fellow Premier League outfit Burnley in the summer of 2017.

9 Iwan Roberts

The Welshman enjoyed a four-year stint at Leeds Road between 1990 and 1993.

Roberts has since gone on record stating that his relationships with Aston Villa's European Cup winning goalscorer Peter Withe, and the experienced Frank Stapleton from his time at the club proved beneficial throughout his career.

"Peter was exceptional in the air and he taught me so much on how to use my physicality properly and how to move defenders about especially in the penalty box which would enable me a bit more time and space in the box." he told the Eastern Daily Press in 2018.

Town agonisingly missed out on promotion in 1991/92, but Roberts broke a then club post-war record of 34 overall goals. He would score 50 in total for the club, before being sold to Leicester City in November 1993 amid financial problems.

8 Duncan Shearer

Shearer joined Huddersfield from First Division Chelsea in March 1986, and made himself an instant hit with the supporters, scoring a hat-trick away at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a 3-1 win.

He would prove to be the focal point in Town's attack over the next two and a half seasons, scoring 7 goals in his first 8 appearances for the club, before averaging a goal every 2 games across all competitions in the 1986/87 season, with 24 goals in 48 appearances.'

The Scotsman was Huddersfield's top scorer again the following season with 16 goals in all competitions, but couldn't halt the club's slide into the Third Division. He would then join Swindon Town in the summer of 1988.

7 Jordan Rhodes

Whilst currently on a loan spell away from the Terriers at Blackpool, Jordan Rhodes' status as a cult figure in West Yorkshire was established a long time ago.

The forward would prove an instant success, scoring six goals in as many appearances in the infancy of his Town career in 2009, as well as scoring a hat-trick of headers against Exeter City, and would end the season on 23 goals. He would add another 22 the following season despite featuring in five less fixtures.

However, those tally's were nothing compared to his achievement in Huddersfield's promotion winning season of 2011/12, where he would score 13 goals in 13 games at the start of the season, become the first player in Town history to score back-to-back hat-tricks against Preston and Exeter, scoring all 4 of his side's goals in a 4-4 draw against Sheffield Wednesday and score 5 in a 6-0 victory against Wycombe, which equalled a joint-record of most goals scored by a Huddersfield player in one game.

After spells at Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, Rhodes returned to West Yorkshire in 2021, part of Carlos Corberan's side which reached the Championship play-off final thanks to his winning goal over the two-legged semi-final against Luton Town.

6 Billy Smith

Billy Smith is one of Huddersfield's highest goalscorers and a key figure in Town's most successful side of the 1920's , winning the First Division in three consecutive seasons between 1924 and 1926, as well as an FA Cup success in 1922.

Smith scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Preston in a 1-0 win, having been on the losing side against Aston Villa two years previous. In total he featured 527 times for the club between 1913 and 1934, scoring 126 goals.

5 Jimmy Glazzard

Glazzard spent ten years at Huddersfield between 1946 and 1956, being the club's top scorer in six of those seasons, as well as the First Division's top scorer in the 1953-54 campaign with 29 in total.

His most impressive feat was scoring 4 headers in an 8-2 victory over Everton in April 1953. Despite his goalscoring feats for Town, which ended in 142 goals over 299 appearances, Glazzard never featured for his country, only being used as a reserve in an England B international against West Germany.

4 Marcus Stewart

Stewart joined Huddersfield from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 1996 for an estimated £1.2m after impressing in the lower leagues with the Gas.

He would prove a fans favourite during his time in West Yorkshire, as the forward would score 58 goals across 133 appearances in all competitions, before controversially being sold to Ipswich Town for £2.5m in the run-in of the 99/00 campaign, after scoring 15 times for Huddersfield prior to his switch. Ultimately , Town would miss out on a play-off place whilst Ipswich defeated Barnsley 4-2 at Wembley to seal promotion.

3 Frank Worthington

Worthington began his long career at Huddersfield in 1966, before scoring his first goal for the club in November 1967 against West Ham.

The club legend played his part in securing Town's promotion as Second Division champions in 1969/70, where he scored 18 times across all of the club's 42 league outings, as well as scoring in a 3-0 home win against Blackpool to mark the club's return to the top flight. Worthington was also top scorer that season with 9.

However, the club's second season in the top flight ended in disaster, failing to win a league game between November 1971 and May 1972. Worthington was sold to Leicester City in August that year for £80,000.

2 Andy Booth

A hometown hero is second on the list in the form of Andy Booth, who enjoyed two spells as a Terrier.

After breaking into the first team picture aged 19 in March 1992, Booth would score his first goal for the club in the November of that year in a 2-2 draw with Blackpool. In Town's final season at Leeds Road, the striker would go on to score a further 11, before bursting into life the following season.

Under the management of Neil Warnock, the club secured its first promotion since 1982/83, as he and Ronnie Jepson struck up a formidable partnership, with Booth scoring 30 times, including one in the play-off final against Bristol Rovers.

In four seasons Booth scored 53 goals before departing for Sheffield Wednesday in 1996.

Town would resign Booth from Wednesday five years later whilst the club were on a downward spiral, suffering relegations in 2000/01 and 2002/03, but the forward stuck around, scoring his 100th club goal on the final day of the following season as Town missed out on Automatic promotion away to Cheltenham , but were victorious on penalties against Mansfield Town in Cardiff.

He would score a hat-trick of headers against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham in March 2006, before three further years. Booth's testimonial would come on 25th July 2006 in a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad.

The forward announced his retirement at the end of the 2008/09 season, scoring his 150th Town goal in his final game against Leyton Orient. In total he made 452 appearances for Huddersfield.

1 George Brown

Last on the list is Huddersfield's record goalscorer, George Brown, who featured for the club between 1921 and 1929, as part of the most successful side in the club's history.

He would score 159 goals in 213 appearances, with 142 of those coming in league outings, before being sold to Aston Villa in August 1929.

Brown also scored 5 times in 9 appearances for England.