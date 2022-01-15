Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma makes frank admission about his form

Josh Koroma has admitted that he’s not been at his best this season but is hoping to kick on after a goal and good performance against Burnley last week.

Josh Koroma’s Huddersfield career took off last season after scoring eight goals in 20 games before a knee injury cruelly curtailed his season.

Now back fully fit, Koroma suggested that he’s struggled to live up to his own standards he set himself last season.

On his form this season, Koroma told The Examiner: “I’ll be the first one to say I wasn’t playing well but Carlos was fantastic with me – never treated me any different to when I was scoring every game for him.

“That was reassuring, that he still has that trust in me, and hopefully I can start repaying him.

“I think every footballer goes through a period of not playing well, whether you’re playing at the very top or at the very bottom end of football. I was just in a rut of form really and needed a goal.”

Carlos Corberan has stuck by Koroma despite the forwards lacklustre form, but is hoping his goal against Burnley will kickstart his season again: “You see strikers go through it all the time: they haven’t scored for a quite a while, one goes in and then they start scoring.

“That might be the case for me: one’s gone in, now I might score every game, I might not. But what it’s done for me now is just a massive confidence booster, so hopefully you’ll see a massive change in my performances now and I’ll just kick on from here really.”

The Verdict

Koroma has been below-par this season but having suffered a serious knee injury, it’s unsurprising that it’s taken him time to get over that.

It may take some weeks to rediscover his form, but everyone is away of the quality the forward has, it’s just unlocking it on a consistent basis and hopefully the goal last weekend can do that.