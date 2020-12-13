Huddersfield Town forward issues positive injury update ahead of New Year

Huddersfield Town were dealt a frustrating transfer blow earlier this month, with forward Josh Koroma set for a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The 22-year-old had made a bright start to this year’s campaign with Carlos Corberan’s side, as he scored six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

But he picked up a hamstring injury, that required surgery before Christmas, which is set to see him ruled out of action for three months.

Huddersfield are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be eager to turn around their slight dip in form in recent weeks, which has seen them slide down the second-tier standings.

But they’ll have to do that without Koroma, who isn’t set to return until 2021, which will have been an irritating injury blow for both Corberan, and the Huddersfield Town fans.

Koroma took to Twitter to issue a promising update on his injury progress, with the recent operation going well, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Operation went well! Road to recovery starts now🙏🏽! — Josh Koroma (@longlivejk11) December 12, 2020

Koroma signed for the club in June 2019, and has gone on to score six goals and be on hand to provide two assists for the club in total.

Huddersfield Town are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on a much-improved Coventry City side, who are certain to cause them problems.

The Verdict:

They’ll be hoping he can return to action as soon as possible.

I’ve been really impressed with Koroma’s performances for Huddersfield Town this season, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in their team over the festive period.

It’s no coincidence that their inconsistent run of form has come since the forward was ruled out of action through injury, and it’s important that they find a way to cope without him at the earliest of opportunities.

If they replicate a similar performance to their recent hammering by Bournemouth, then I really do fear that they could drop further down the Championship table.