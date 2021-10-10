Huddersfield Town figure reveals secret to Sorba Thomas’ start to the season

Huddersfield Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby waxed lyrical about Sorba Thomas’ pre-season work ethic in justifying why he has improved so much at the start of the season.

Thomas has enjoyed an excellent start to the season for the Terriers, scoring once and providing six assists in 11 league games, his form earning him the Championship’s Player of the Month award for August.

Bromby was talking to The Guardian in light of Thomas recently earning his first call-up to the Welsh national team who his made his debut for against the Czech Republic on Friday.

He said: “That was the standout moment (winning Championship Player of the Month for August) for me, where it was ‘he’s taking this really seriously, he’s absorbed it all. He came back fitter and stronger than anyone else.”

The 22-year-old had told the club of his desire to earn an international call-up from their very first meeting and after taking some time last season to adjust to the three division jump, Thomas was never going to be ignored by Rob Page for any longer, such has been his devastating form at the beginning of this campaign.

Bromby continued: “In the first meeting we had with him, we asked him about his career goals, his hopes, and he said he wants to play for Wales. He was adamant. He said: ‘I want to play for Wales because of my mum.’”

It will be interesting to see what part Thomas plays in Wales’ trip to Estonia on Monday after replacing Neco Williams in the 76th minute on Friday.

The Verdict

The step up in physicality and intensity from the National League to the Championship must have been a shock to the system with Thomas only making seven appearances from the bench in the league in the second half of last season after joining from Boreham Wood.

That meant that the Welshman came into pre-season with a point to prove this summer, hoping to convince Carlos Corberan that he could trust the 22-year-old with a regular starting place.

He has done that and some, making the right wing back berth his own and proving to be a crucial cog in the Terriers’ attacking contingent.

Long may it continue as Thomas continues to fly the flag for all non-league players hoping to make it in the Football League.