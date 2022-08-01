Huddersfield Town figure reacts after club secure off-field Birmingham City swoop

Huddersfield Town Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, has underlined his excitement at the arrival of Paul Harsley from Birmingham City.

After Carlos Corberan’s sudden departure in the summer and Danny Schofield taking over as the club’s head coach, Harsley has been appointed as the new first-team assistant coach.

Harsley arrives from Birmingham, joining Narcis Pèlach and Paul Clements in working with Schofield in the revamped coaching setup.

Bromby was able to deliver a glowing reference of the 44-year-old following his appointment, despite not knowing him personally ahead of his arrival in West Yorkshire.

“I didn’t know Paul personally before we started this process, but I was very aware of his work having come up against his sides over many years,” Bromby told the club’s media.

“I’ve always admired the way his teams play and, once we spoke, it was clear that his core beliefs about football, and the way he works with players, is very aligned with ours.

“It was important that we gave support to Danny and Narcis and Paul will bring different qualities to the group, but he will also fit very well with our existing staff in terms of his personality. He’s got great experience of football as a player and a coach over the last decade, both with senior players at Championship level and in developing young players – something that is very important to our club.

“We’re excited to have him here.”

Huddersfield started their Championship season on Friday night, losing 1-0 to Burnley in Schofield’s first competitive fixture at the helm.

Ian Maatsen’s goal was the difference on a tough evening where Huddersfield struggled against last season’s Premier League outfit.

Schofield’s men are next in action on Friday evening when, coincidently, they take on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict

There’s a buzz about Bromby with regard to this appointment, which is obviously a good thing.

Harsley has a wealth of experience to bring with him and arrives to further bolster Huddersfield’s presence in the dugout after Corberan’s sudden summer exit.

It’s not quite the same as a new signing, but it could be equally important to have a coaching umbrella for the playing squad to soak up information from.

