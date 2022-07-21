Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, has confirmed that Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo have already been replaced following their moves to Nottingham Forest.

Forest won promotion to the Premier League at the expense of Huddersfield in the play-off final last season and have, subsequently, swooped to take O’Brien and Toffolo with them in a double deal believed to be in the region of £10m.

In the statement confirming O’Brien’s departure, Bromby outlined how the club knew that, realistically, both players were going to be moving on from the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

However, preparing for that, David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni have been brought in to replace O’Brien, whilst Toffolo’s place in the squad has been taken by Yuta Nakayama.

“We knew that we could realistically lose Lewis and Harry in this transfer window, so we’ve prepared for that eventuality by bolstering those positions in acquiring Yuta Nakayama, David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni,” Bromby explained to the club’s media channels.

Despite bringing in three players to replace two, Bromby promised that, whilst the squad was in a good position, the work is not over looking at ways to improve.

“We feel the squad is in a good position, but we will also never stop looking at ways we can improve,” he concluded.

Huddersfield begin their Championship season under Danny Schofield on July 29th when they take on Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

Huddersfield have done some good work in preparing for the exits of both O’Brien and Toffolo.

Kasumu and Rudoni have arrived for fees and, between them, the hope will be that they can replace O’Brien and potentially add some goals into the midfield.

Nakayama, meanwhile, offers a wealth of experience in defence and plenty of versatility in terms of playing in different systems.

Whilst you can’t expect a similar output of goals and assists as you did Toffolo, he’s a relatively safe pair of hands at left-back or on the left of a back-three.

Bromby still finds time to dangle potential additions beyond here, as Huddersfield look to move forwards. That’s something supporters will appreciate.

Thoughts? Let us know!