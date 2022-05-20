Huddersfield Town figure makes admission about his future as Nottingham Forest clash looms

Huddersfield Town assistant Narcis Pelach has admitted that he will be staying at the John Smith’s Stadium next season regardless of whether the club go on to achieve promotion to the Premier League later this month.

Pelach and fellow assistant Jorge Alarcon both became part of the Terriers’ coaching staff in August 2020 as they were drafted in to provide support for Carlos Corberan.

Before making this particular switch, Pelach worked in a similar role at Girona for the 2019/20 campaign.

Under the guidance of Corberan, Huddersfield’s fortunes in the Championship have been completely transformed as they are now only one game away from securing a return to the top-flight.

The Terriers set up a meeting with Nottingham Forest in the play-off final by defeating Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

After securing a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, Huddersfield beat the Hatters on Monday as Jordan Rhodes netted the winner for his side in the closing stages of this particular clash.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with Forest on May 29th, Pelach has made an honest admission about his current situation at Huddersfield

Asked by Catalan newspaper Diari de Girona (as cited by Sport Witness) about whether the outcome of Huddersfield’s clash with Huddersfield will have a bearing on his future, Pelach said: “No.

“Whether we go up or not, everything stays the same.”

The Verdict

When you consider that all of the members of Huddersfield’s coaching staff have played a role in the club’s success this season, this particular update regarding Pelach’s future is encouraging.

The 33-year-old will be hoping that the Terriers will be preparing for a return to the Premier League this summer.

Whereas Forest are set to provide a stiff test for Huddersfield later this month, there is no reason why Corberan’s side cannot go on to claim a famous victory.

Having won seven of their last nine league games, the Terriers will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they cause their opponents all kinds of issues at Wembley Stadium.