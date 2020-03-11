Huddersfield Town fans need to hear what Marcelo Bielsa said to Danny Cowley after Leeds United defeat

Danny Cowley has revealed the huge compliment that he received from Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.

The Terriers fell to a 2-0 defeat against the Whites which has left them in 18th place in the table.

It’s been a difficult season for Huddersfield Town as they were forced to adapt to life back in the Championship following their season in the Premier League.

That has proven to be trickier than first thought, however Cowley has been praised for the job that he’s done in stabilising the club from what looked at one stage to be a massive struggle.

Compliments from fans and pundits are nice, but when they come from one of the most decorated coaches in world football it means a little bit more.

Speaking to Examiner Live about Bielsa said to him post-match, Cowley said: “He just said he felt we had done an amazing job with how we have turned the team around.

“He was also complimentary about how the team have been playing, but he had won and he was happy!

“Obviously we have unbelievable respect for him and it was a great lesson for our young players and it was a great lesson for Nicky and I, for Mark (Hudson) and Clem (goalkeeping coach Paul Clements) – and we will take learning from that, for sure.”

The verdict

There’s no doubting the good job that’s been done by Danny Cowley.

While Huddersfield Town’s league position is far from stunning, things could have been a lot worse if they had not arrested the slide that they seemed to be on.

Adapting to life back in the Championship is trickier than many people think, and Cowley deserves huge credit for how he’s managed to consolidate the Terriers’ position in the second tier.

They’re not safe from relegation by any means, but it’d be a huge surprise to see the Terriers get dragged into the relegation zone at this stage.