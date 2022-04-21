Huddersfield Town fan pundit selects 2021 signing as club’s unsung hero this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have been one of the biggest surprise packages in the Championship and the whole EFL this season.

Carlos Corberan’s men have bounced back from season-long relegation battles in 2019/20 and 2020/21, to catch everyone by surprise and sit in third place with just three games left to play.

A large portion of the Terriers’ players have put in their strongest campaigns at the level this term and that along with an incredible threat from set pieces, has Huddersfield looking very safe inside the top six at this stage.

FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has named no nonsense summer signing Tom Lees as his unsung hero.

Speaking to Football League World, Rayner said: “Unsung hero is a really tricky category to call, because generally as fans at Town, we are good at giving praise when it’s deserved.

“I’m going to go for Tom Lees, and that’s not necessarily because he’s massively unsung, but I think perhaps his contribution has been underestimated.

“Lee Nicholls gets all of the praise and people are even saying he should be considered by Gareth Southgate for the England squad as the third choice keeper.

“A lot of people have singled out Lee Nicholls and Levi Colwill as one for the future and occasionally Matty Pearson.

“But I think Tom Lees is someone that, probably a few eyebrows were raised when we signed him, I was actually someone who called for him to be signed in January of last season, when he only had six months left on his Wednesday contract and we were in the market for a defender, we actually bought Richard Keogh instead.

“I think he’s been outstanding (Lees), he’s added a real goal threat, he’s added leadership to the backline, robustness, now we’ve gone from a backline that looked fragile, to a back three or a back four or a back five, whichever formation Carlos chooses, who look like they are quite happy to defend solidly, whether the opposition want to outplay or outfight them, they’re up for the fight.

“So I would say probably Tom Lees, but this season, with the season that we’ve had, you could pick half a dozen players for the unsung hero, because we’ve only had a couple of players who’ve notably had the praise, so I would say Tom Lees.”