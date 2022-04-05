Huddersfield Town fan pundit reveals verdict on future of Lewis O’Brien amid previous Leeds and Newcastle links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lewis O’Brien has been lighting up the league for Huddersfield for quite some time now – and this summer could finally be the transfer window in which he secures a move away.

The midfielder has managed 118 league games for the Terriers so far in his career, despite being only 23-years-old. In spite of his age, he has emerged as one of their brightest talents and one of their most important players, with his name becoming one of the first on the team-sheet if he is fit.

He’s been linked with no end of clubs because of his showings in the Championship too, with Newcastle and Leeds both linked back in January.

No move ended up materialising but with another transfer window on the horizon, there is every chance a deal could finally happen this summer for the player.

If he was to depart, then it would be a blow for Huddersfield, especially with the team challenging for the play-offs this year. If they were to fall at the final hurdle – and end up staying in the second tier – then it could signal the end of his time at the club and could hinder them ahead of another push for promotion next season.

He’s definitely a player that most Terriers’ fans will not want to see exit the team – but they may not have much choice in the matter. When quizzed about whether he sees O’Brien departing in the transfer window, Football League World’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner, was unsure of his future and feels that a deal could happen – but can’t be 100% certain.

In fact, he claimed his side – and their owner – should ‘pull out all the stops’ and ensure that they keep O’Brien at the club if possible. If they can do that, then it would be some feat for Huddersfield.

Speaking about whether he feels the player will stay, he said: “I don’t know. While Marcelo Bielsa was at Leeds I would have done [expected O’Brien to leave] but now I’m not so sure. It depends really what happens with the clubs that are potentially interested in his services that would be in the Premier League.

“If Burnley come down, and they’re rumoured to be interested, then I don’t know why he would leave us for Burnley if we’re in the same division. Rumours perhaps that someone like West Ham might be interested, of course they’re almost certainly going to be competing in Europe at some level next season, and is he going to be good enough to play in Europe? I don’t know.

“What I would hope is that Dean Hoyle, or whoever comes in to be in charge should the takeover happen, really pulls out all the stops and tries to keep him and remove any release clauses or at least increase them because I think the release clause is rumoured to be £10m and I genuinely think for a young, English midfielder who has proven himself in the Championship for a few seasons now would be, in the current market, worth more than that.

“So I wouldn’t say he would definitely go, I think he probably would, but I wouldn’t say I firmly expect it and if he does go, I hope that we’ve somehow sorted out a contract situation for him so we get more money for him. But good luck to him if he does, he’s been a great servant.”

The Verdict

Lewis O’Brien is a really talented player and no club in the Championship would want to lose his services, especially considering where Huddersfield are in the league.

If the Terriers can’t quite get through the play-offs this year and end up staying in the second tier, then they would want to keep their most important players to have another run at it next season. Losing the midfielder ahead of another campaign would be a massive blow and would probably see them dip off slightly, if not hugely.

Granted, his likely transfer fee would allow Carlos Corberan to recruit replacements and strengthen other areas and the manager himself has proven he is capable of crafting a talented team that can do the business. O’Brien though is a battler and a workhorse and his talent in the Championship is pretty unmatched in his position.

To lose him then would definitely hurt Huddersfield – but if they can clinch a Premier League promotion, then they may be able to hold onto the player for a little while longer.