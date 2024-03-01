Highlights Jonathan Hogg's contract extension makes sense given his quality and loyalty to Huddersfield Town.

Jonathan Hogg has been a mainstay in the Huddersfield Town since his arrival in the summer of 2013.

But 35-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and no fresh agreement has yet been reached over an extension.

The midfielder has featured 30 times in the Championship so far this campaign, including 28 starts (Fbref).

Jonathan Hogg Huddersfield Town league appearances Per Fbref.com (as of 01/03/2024) Season Appearances (starts) Competition 2013/14 34 Championship 2014/15 26 (23) Championship 2015/16 22 (19) Championship 2016/17 37 (33) Premier League 2017/18 30 (29) Premier League 2018/19 29 Championship 2019/20 37 Championship 2020/21 37 Championship 2021/22 31 Championship 2022/23 30 (28) Championship 2023/24 30 (28) Championship

Hogg is a fan favourite among the Terriers but is coming towards the end of his career.

With just 12 games to go, uncertainty remains over his future at John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield fan pundit makes Hogg contract extension claim

FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner believes that a one-year extension for Hogg would make a lot of sense given the quality he still possesses.

The supporter has suggested that a pathway into becoming a backroom staff member should be sought in order to keep Hogg involved with the club in the long-run.

“Jonathan Hogg has been one of our best servants,” Rayner told Football League World.

“He’s been with the club for over a decade now, he’s been through promotion and relegation and he’s a real leader.

“Even now, when we’re up against it, if he’s not in the team, we miss him.

“Sometimes he’s one of those players that you notice his attributes aren’t available to you.

“I think that he should get a one-year extension to his contract, but my hope is that is with a view to him being used sparingly and as a mentor to some of the other players in the squad, and perhaps moving into the backroom.

“He clearly has an affinity with the club, he seems a club legend and rightly so.

“Perhaps it would be good for him to move into the backroom and maybe be a player-coach next year, if that would be something he wanted to do.

“But he certainly deserves our loyalty.

“He has the right to choose whether he stays another year or not, he could definitely do a job.

“Saturday, Tuesday in the Championship is hard, especially in that number six role, so we will need him but whether it’s just that he plays 15 or 20 games, but that they’re key games, I think that’s fine.

“I would keep him for another year, until we can be certain of bringing in and molding a replacement for him that’s going to play in that role.

“We’re not going to have Alex Matos next year, so that just leaves Kasumu in that role.

“I think we need someone else, another option, so until we get that: keep him.”

Huddersfield Town league position

Huddersfield are battling against relegation from the Championship once again this season, having come 18th in the table last year.

The Yorkshire outfit currently sit 19th in the second division standings ahead of Saturday’s home clash against rivals Leeds United.

This will be André Breitenreiter’s first derby game against the Whites, having taken charge of the team in February.

Victory could move the team as high as 16th, as they seek back-to-back wins after defeating Watford last weekend.

Hogg’s future should lie with Huddersfield

Hogg has become a club legend during his time in Huddersfield, even playing a big role in helping the team earn promotion and spend two seasons in the Premier League.

Given he is still such an important part of the team, it seems like a no-brainer to offer him another year.

The pathway into a coaching role is a good idea, if it is something Hogg would be interested in, as keeping him around the club could be a positive influence on the dressing room.

This should be a relatively easy decision at the end of the year from the club’s side, given his importance on and off the pitch to the team.