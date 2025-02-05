This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Huddersfield Town currently occupy a League One play-off spot despite suffering three back-to-back defeats at the hands of Bolton Wanderers, league leaders Birmingham City and Northampton Town.

The West Yorkshire outfit enjoyed a remarkable 16-game unbeaten run in the third tier prior to their loss to Wanderers on 25th January, and will be looking to get themselves back on track with a victory over fellow top-six chasers Reading on Saturday.

The Terriers welcomed additions during the January transfer window, such as strikers Dion Charles and Joe Taylor, who joined from Bolton and Championship outfit Luton Town respectively.

But one of their most successful signings this term so far has been that of fellow forward Callum Marshall, who arrived on a season-long loan from West Ham United last summer.

Football League World asked our Terriers fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, if Marshall was a player he'd like to see Huddersfield make a permanent move for once his loan stint ends.

Huddersfield fan pundit makes Marshall permanent transfer admission

Graeme said: "Callum Marshall, I really like his endeavour, I like his effort, he's got goals in his locker as well, he's versatile, and he's young with bags of potential.

"I'd like to see what he could do if we were to get promoted, which is a big if, I'd like to see what he could do in the Championship, and I fear if we don't get promoted, then he'll be wanting to go to that sort of level.

"I don't think he's a Premier League level of player, certainly not yet.

"But I'd like to see what he could do in the Championship, and quite often in games where there's a bit of a stalemate, he often looks like the one who might force something to happen.

"So, bags of potential, really good attitude, and he's definitely been what I would consider a success so far in his time here, and if I were him, I'd be wanting to play every available minute, so Town is a good fit for him, for that."

Terriers' chances of retaining Marshall may hinge on promotion

Marshall has been a class act in the third tier for Huddersfield this term, and has scored six goals as well as creating three assists in 27 league appearances.

Callum Marshall 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 27 Starts 19 Goals 6 Assists 3

While the 20-year-old made just three appearances during a loan spell with West Brom in the Championship last season, and failed to make a goal contribution, he will surely fancy his chances of making an impact in the second tier next campaign, as opposed to plying his trade in League One again.

Therefore, in order to retain Marshall's services, either in another loan swoop or on a permanent basis, the Terriers may have to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.